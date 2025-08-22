Phil Mickelson reveals feeling "overshadowed" on the PGA Tour as he further defends feeling 'anxious' on the tour

Phil Mickelson stated in an interview that he used to get anxious while being a part of the PGA Tour. Now, the veteran professional golfer has also mentioned that he used to feel overshadowed.

On August 22, Flushing It Golf shared an excerpt from Lefty's statement on X. There, the golfer slammed the PGA Tour for letting him feel anxious and lauded LIV Golf for providing him with a different experience.

Phil Mickelson also said that due to the "anxiousness", he often used to attend PGA Tour events a bit late. The golfer has now commented below the post on X, adding more about how he felt while being a part of the PGA Tour:

"I could go into the details of everything I had to do for the tour, sponsors, fans, media and more and we could argue over details and such but you can’t argue with how I feel."

Phil Mickelson also added that his love for golf got overshadowed by many factors. He said:

"The love I have for the game was was being overshadowed by all the bs and I found myself dreading it..."

Take a look at Mickelson's comment below Flushing It Golf's post on X:

Screenshot from Mickelson's response below Flushing It Golf's post on X / @PhilMickelson on X

Being a vocal critic, Phil Mickelson has strictly maintained his stance against the PGA Tour over the years. He was a critic of the Tour even before he switched sides to LIV Golf.

The 54-year-old professional golfer has often been involved in a war of words when it came to decisions or policies of the PGA Tour. Back in 2022, when the golfer left the Tour, Mickelson made surprising revelations.

In an interview with Golf Digest in February 2022, the LIV golfer slammed a key rule of the Tour. According to Lefty, PGAT doesn't give golfers or caddies the freedom to carry wearable cameras on their hats. He also argued that after Netflix shows, golfers aren't paid, but the Tour receives money.

When Phil Mickelson called out the PGA Tour for their "obnoxious" greed

In the same interview, Phil Mickelson was discussing problems that the PGA Tour currently has. However, his statement revealed something that he thinks is serious.

Mickelson stated that the Tour holds rights to all the golfers' media and pros are susceptible to being charged by PGAT if they use them. The golfer said:

"...it’s not enough that they are sitting on hundreds of millions of digital moments. They also have access to my shots, access I do not have. They also charge companies to use shots I have hit. And when I did 'The Match'... the tour forced me to pay them $1 million each time. For my own media rights. That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious."

These fiery revelations stirred up a lot of reactions online. Despite his constant jabs, the PGA Tour never reacted to any statement made by Mickelson.

