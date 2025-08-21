"That's ridiculous" - Phil Mickelson reacts to the sentencing of former US Space Force sergeant Orest Schur

Phil Mickelson recently shared his views about the sentencing of former U.S. Space Force Sergeant Orest Schur. Today, the veteran golfer also added his reaction regarding this entire case.

Schur was sentenced by Colorado Judge Caryn Datz for shooting an alleged teenager back in 2023. Reportedly, Orest caught the teen stealing his car outside his apartment, and he allegedly shot in self-defense.

Phil Mickelson's reaction came shortly after Datz sentenced the former US Space Force Sgt to 54 years in prison. Yesterday, the LIV golfer heavily criticized the judgment on X (previously Twitter):

"How is this happening? The victim is sentenced to prison? Here’s a thought for anyone not wanting to get shot, Don’t Steal🤦‍♂️"

Mickelson shared his reaction today by adding a comment below his own X post. According to his statement, he hopes for Orest Schur to be pardoned by Colorado Governor Jared Polis:

"I hope the governor pardons him. That’s ridiculous."

Take a look at the whole X post by the HyFlyers GC captain here:

Screenshot from Mickelson's tweet about Caryn Datz's ruling / X: @PhilMickelson

Phil Mickelson has been consistent in expressing respect and appreciation towards the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Back in 2005-06, Lefty and his wife founded the Birdies For The Brave initiative.

Through this program, Mickelson raised $100 for every birdie and $500 for every eagle. The money raised was donated by Phil Mickelson to fund the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and veteran-support programs like Homes For Our Troops.

At the 2016 Careerbuilder Challenge, Lefty celebrated 10 years of Birdies For The Brave through a ceremony held in honor of service members.

Phil Mickelson's current LIV Golf team, HyFlyers GC, partnered with Bunkers in Baghdad, a not-for-profit charity, to boost the morale of soldiers. They sent golf accessories and equipment to the U.S. troops who are stationed across the globe.

Apart from his love and respect for U.S. troops and former servicemen, Mickelson doesn’t mind voicing his opinions, even if it's against a Judge.

When Phil Mickelson slammed a superior court Judge for apparently misusing Federal Law

Back in June 2025, a report surfaced about a judge who granted temporary restraining orders against Sable Offshore. The alleged TROs would prohibit the company from transporting oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System.

Phil Mickelson was quick to jump into the entire legal fiasco. He openly pointed fingers at Judge Donna Geck for apparently bending the law for her personal use. The veteran golfer reposted Kehoe Law Firm's post and wrote on X:

"Superior court judge Donna Geck using state law to violate federal law for her personal politics during a national energy emergency. Fire Marshall is now either in violation of her ridiculous order or his federal order to oversee the consent decree..."

Screenshot from Mickelson's tweet on Sable Offshore's ruling / @PhilMickelson on X

Apart from slamming Geck, Mickelson also urged Judge Anderle to exercise his 'legacy opportunity' in the Santa Barbara County oil project ruling.

