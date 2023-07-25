Is Akshay Bhatia a full-time PGA Tour member? Exploring 21-year-old Golfer’s tour status after Barracuda Championship win

American golfer Akshay Bhatia finally earned a full exemption on the PGA Tour after winning the first Tour event on Sunday, July 23. Closing with a birdie on the last hole in regulation, Bhatia headed into a sudden-death playoff with Patrick Rodgers at the Barracuda Championship and won the event.

Akshay Bhatia was playing on the PGA Tour with a temporary membership, which he earned after finishing second at the Puerto Rico event earlier in March, and within a few months, he earned the full exemption.

Bhatia turned pro at the age of 17 and played at the Walker Cup the same year. He was the youngest American to play at the prestigious tournament.

The California-born star had an incredible start to his career. He finished within the top 10 at the PGA Tour event at the age of 18 and soon won the first Korn Ferry Tour event at 19.

It is worth noting that Akshay Bhatia became the Korn Ferry Tour's third youngest winner, following Jason Day and Sungjae Im. At the age of 21, he obtained his PGA Tour card.

Bhatia is now eligible to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs after winning the Barracuda Championship. However, he must finish in the top 70 of the FedEx Point standings.

Notably, Bhatia had withdrawn from the 3M Open. He now needs a solo fourth-place finish at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour regular season, to move into the top 70 in the FedEx Standings.

"I can’t even describe it" - Akshay Bhatia on winning the Barracuda Championship

With a birdie on the second hole, Bhatia got off to a fast start at the 2023 Barracuda Championship. In the opening round, he had four birdies and two bogeys. He shot 23 birdies in four rounds, including an eagle in the third.

Bhatia became emotional while discussing his success at the occasion. In an interview with PGA Tour's reporter, the 21-year-old golfer stated:

“It’s obviously been a really tough road. I’ve had a lot of up, a lot of down. A lot of good, a lot of bad. But I knew I was going to get here. It was just matter of time. For it to happen this year with special temporary membership and now to get to play all these events and to get it done today was, I can’t even describe it.”

He also spoke about The Open Championship winner Brian Harman, who broke his six-year winless drought at the major on Sunday, July 23, in England. Speaking of Harman, Akshay Bhatia said via Golf Weekly:

"Brian Harman, I know him pretty well. It’s kind of cool that two lefties won on the same day. That’s pretty cool to have that happen. I was so excited for him, obviously, and for his whole team."

Bhatia also played in a major once. He competed at the US Open in 2021 and finished in 57th position.