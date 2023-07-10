Is Allisen Corpuz married? All you need to know about the US Women’s Open winner’s relationship

Allisen Corpuz, who won the US Women's Open on Sunday, has made headlines not only for her exceptional abilities on the golf course but also for her personal life.

Many admirers are wondering if Allisen Corpuz is married. The answer is, of course, no. Daniel Eckstrom, Allisen's boyfriend, and she are currently in a committed relationship.

Daniel, an army officer, has been an unshakeable supporter and a tower of strength in Allisen's life for the past seven years. Their strong relationship is a result of their shared love and experiences.

Talking about her boyfriend Daniel, Corpuz was quoted as saying by Golf Channel last year:

“He and his family are just the best. He’s really supportive. No matter what happens on the golf course he always has my back. He came to the weekends to watch the Cali events and he watched me at the U.S. Open. Both he and his family are phenomenal and I’m so lucky to have them.”

Allisen's connection with Daniel is a source of motivation and stability in her life as she continues to make her mark in the world of golf.

Allisen Corpuz's boyfriend's profession

Daniel Eckstrom, Allisen Corpuz's boyfriend, is a military officer who is now serving as a captain.

Daniel is also enrolled in a flight school at the University of Southern California. This combined focus on military duties and scholarly interests demonstrates his passion and desire to excel in his field.

Allisen Corpuz's family

Corpuz is a talented individual with an intriguing backstory. Allisen Corpuz, the daughter of Marcos and May Corpuz, was raised in a friendly and supportive home atmosphere.

Her parents have been a consistent source of love and advice in her life. Allisen treasures the special link she has with her brother, George Corpuz. They have been through life's ups and downs together, forging a strong sibling bond.

Allisen's family has had a great impact on her character, morals, and accomplishments, laying a firm foundation for her personal and professional endeavors.

