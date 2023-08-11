Is Ally Ewing married? Everything you need to know about Charlie Ewing and the LPGA golfer's family

Ally Ewing is married to Charlie, who is the head coach of the Mississippi State Women's golf team. He previously served as the assistant coach for the Mississippi State men's golf program under the guidance of Dusty Smith at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Charlie is a Texas native and played golf during his college days. He was a four-time letter winner at Vanderbilt and also a four-year All-SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

Charlie Ewing won the Arkansas State Red Wolf Intercollegiate in 2012 and has four top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes while at Vanderbilt.

He also volunteered as an assistant coach for Texas Tech men's golf, which placed 14th in the Golfstat rankings. Ally Ewing's husband is an accomplished head coach.

Charlie married Ally in a secret ceremony on May 30, 2020. It was an intimate wedding ceremony attended by only a few of their family members and friends due to COVID-19.

Ally Ewing shared a slew of pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram account with the caption:

"We joined together as one! No words can describe how amazing our wedding day was! Even in the middle of a pandemic, it was a perfect day that will be remembered forever. Our wedding day was captured perfectly by @blakemccollum. These are just a few of my favorites! Oh btw... my husband @chewing00 is a stud! #covid-19wedding #Mr.andMrs.Ewing."

Ally and Charlie had dated for a while before the latter went on his knees to ask her to marry him on 27 December 2019. The American golfer shared the pictures of their engagement on her Instagram page.

"Charlie made December 27th, 2019 an unforgettable day! We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings us. God is good and has blessed us exponentially! Wohoooo we’re engaged!!!! #FutureMrsEwing," she captioned it.

Ally Ewing is active on social media and has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures of her husband on social media.

"My dad always taught me"- Ally Ewing recalled her dad's lesson

Ally Ewing grew up in a small town called Fulton in Mississippi. It was just 90 minutes north of Starkville, which is the home of Mississippi State University, where she played her collegiate matches and won five events.

Ally's dad had been very supportive of her golf career. In one of her interviews, she shared a lesson her dad taught her that helped her succeed.

She was quoted as saying by LinksPlayers:

“I remember as a junior golfer, my dad always taught me that you can’t win a golf tournament on the first day, but you can lose it,” Ally says. “So that’s always been something that resonated with me, particularly if I’ve played just an OK round on the first day. If you shot maybe a couple under and the lead’s at five or at seven, that doesn’t mean you’re out of position to contend for a golf tournament. I’ve always thought of that.”

Ally had a phenomenal start to her professional career, earning a full-time LPGA Tour card just two years after turning pro. However, she went through a hard time in life.

She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2017. Ally recalled the time as per LinksPlayers:

“When I found out, it really hit me, didn’t know a lot about diabetes. I knew some people who had it, but I wasn’t aware—when I got the news, I had just gotten my Tour card and now I’m going to have to learn how to deal with this disease. For a couple of days I was kind of just like how can I do both?”

Ally Ewing is currently playing at the 2023 AIG Women's Open and topped the leaderboard following the first round on Thursday.