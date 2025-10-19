  • home icon
  "Is he my dad?" - John Daly reacts to 'similarities 'with legendary basketball coach's hilarious vintage golf clip

“Is he my dad?” - John Daly reacts to 'similarities 'with legendary basketball coach’s hilarious vintage golf clip

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:10 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
John Daly - Image Source: Imagn

An old clip of legendary basketball coach Bobby Knight has resurfaced, and it showed the basketball coach trying to get his ball out of a bunker during a practice round of golf. John Daly reacted to the hilarious clip, suggesting that there might be some similarities between him and the legendary coach.

In the video shared by Zire Golf, Knight was practicing his game in a bunker when he got visibly frustrated and started spewing curse words. The video was captioned:

“Bobby Knight in the bunker… ONE OF US 💀”
John Daly reposted the clip on his Instagram story with the caption:

"...Is he my dad… #similarities ???”
Image via Daly's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

Daly turned pro in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour that same year. He won his maiden tour event at the 1991 PGA Championship and secured a second title the following year at the B.C. Open.

Daly has won a total of five events on the PGA Tour and two major championships. A three-time DP World Tour winner, he has won one tournament on the Asian Tour and two on the Sunshine Tour.

John Daly joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2016 when he turned 50. He clinched his first title on the senior circuit at the 2017 Insperity Invitational.

John Daly drops two-word response after signing deal with golf brand Northwestern

John Daly has officially teamed up with golf gear manufacturer Northwestern Golf as one of the brand’s newest ambassadors. The brand shared the news on Instagram and the golf veteran reacted to the announcement with two words.

After Northwestern announced the partnership on Instagram with a photo of Daly, the 59-year-old golfer reposted it to his Instagram Story and wrote just two words:

"Let’s Go!”
Image via Daly's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/pga_johndaly

In its announcement, Northwestern framed the move as the start of a new era for the company and American golf. The brand wrote:

“Legend meets legacy 🤝. We’re proud to announce that John Daly has officially joined our team as an official partner and global ambassador. Founded in 1929, reborn in 2025 - the next chapter of American golf starts now!”

Daly echoed that excitement and called the brand “part of golf history.” He also said that he’s proud to be a part of its relaunch.

“I’ve always played my own way, and that’s exactly what Northwestern stands for. Power, personality, and a little bit of attitude. I’m proud to be a part of it,” Daly wrote.

To kick off the partnership, Northwestern is giving away a golf bag signed by Daly. Fans can enter by following the brand on Instagram and tagging friends, with a winner chosen at random and announced on October 31.

Founded in 1929, Northwestern is relaunching after its reintroduction at the 2025 PGA Show in Orlando. The company offers a range of golf gear, including wedges, drivers, and bags.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
