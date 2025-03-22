Is there a dress code for spectators at the Masters?

The 2025 Masters tournament is less than a month away. The first major championship of the season will begin on April 10 at its traditional home, Augusta National.

The Masters is arguably the most prestigious golf tournament. This year the historic event will be celebrating its 89th edition. While golf fans from across regions huddle at Augusta National to watch the Masters live, there are certain regulations that they need to follow.

Golf is a sport that takes attires very seriously. Choosing a proper outfit is a part of the etiquette required of fans attending the Masters.

When it comes to attire, the official website of the tournament suggests spectators opt for light layers, as the Georgia weather is unpredictable in April. The temperature can reportedly get as high as 80 degrees Fahrenheit to as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Light layers would ensure fans are prepared to face any kind of weather change.

The organizers also suggest fans to wear comfortable and water-resistant shoes. Watching any golf tournament live requires spectators to walk a lot the entire day. The course is spread across acres, so comfortable shoes are a must.

The most important thing to note is that the shoes shouldn't have spikes or pointed heels. Any golf shoe with spikes is not allowed at Augusta National.

Fans can bring along small bags, purses or backpacks that are 10x10x12 inches. There is no need to carry a clear backpack for the tournament. While spectators can wear smartwatches to the event, they will not be allowed to make or receive calls, text messages, record data or transmit it, or even click any pictures or videos.

Another tip for fans attending the event this year would be to carry a hat or something that protects their heads from the heat. A sunscreen and a pair of sunglasses will also come in handy. Fans are also allowed to take along a pair of binoculars with them to catch the closest view of the action.

"There are so few things in this world you see people get dressed up for to show respect" - Charles Kelley on The Masters

2019 Masters Tournament - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Grammy award-winning musician Charles Kelley grew up in Augusta, Georgia. It doesn't come as much surprise that he is fond of golf and has watched the tournament in his hometown.

He talked about how special the tournament feels via the Masters' official website:

"There are so few things in this world you see people get dressed up for to show respect. It’s church and golf for me still, and I got that from my dad and growing up in Augusta."

Golf content creator Hally Leadbetter believed that the Big Oak tree near the Clubhouse was a great meeting spot in case one were to get strayed away from their group members since the tournament has a "no cell phone policy".

