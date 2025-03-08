Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved shares mirror selfie, imparts important sunscreen advice at Indian Wells

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved shared a glamorous selfie while advising her partner to apply sunscreen before he plays in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The World No. 25 will be competing in the Sunshine Swing and will take on Gael Monfils on Saturday.

Ad

Korda and Nedved have been together since 2021, which has coincided with the American's rise to No. 22 in the ATP rankings. The couple share similar sporting backgrounds: Korda's father is the 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, and Ivana's father is the Czech soccer superstar, Pavel Nedved.

Ivana Nedved is a well-known influencer in the fashion, food, and travel space, and on Friday, she took to Instagram to post a glamorous picture of herself posing in front of a mirror, as well as an image of Korda in a car with sunscreen on his cheeks.

Ad

Trending

"Don't forget your sunscreen kids," she captioned the second image.

Ivana Nesved Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/ivananedved/3583234432796539511/?hl=en)

EIvana Nedved Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/ivananedved/3583245255124352821/?hl=en)

According to her LinkedIn page, Ivana graduated from Glion Institute of Higher Education with a bachelor’s degree in events, sport and entertainment. She has a master's in international marketing from King’s College and has worked at Alpha Romeo and on the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).

Ad

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved belong to two great sporting backgrounds

Petr and Sebastian Korda at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Sport runs in the couple's families, aside from their famous fathers. Sebastian Korda's mom is Regina Rajchrtova, another pro tennis player who captured a WTA doubles title in 1989. Korda also has two older sisters, Jessica and Nelly, who play professional golf on the LPGA tour. Nelly Korda took home a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

In 2024, Sebastian Korda told the Daily Express that Nedved's sporting background plays a large part in their success as a couple, and in his development as a tennis pro:

“The best thing is she understands sports which is great," Korda said (as quoted by PEOPLE magazine). "She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands and always being there is probably the biggest key.”

Korda suffered an elbow injury at the end of 2024, which has limited his playing time. He started the year well, reaching the final of the Adelaide Open, but was dumped out of the Australian Open in the second round by Aleksander Vukic and holds a modest 3-3 record this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback