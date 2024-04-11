Is Gary Woodland playing in the 2024 Masters?

Gary Woodland will compete at this week's Masters, the first Major of the year, which is all set to start on Thursday, April 11, at the Augusta National Golf Course. The event features a stellar field of 89 players.
Woodland secured his spot at the Masters by winning the US Open in 2019. Winners of all the other three Majors earn exemptions to compete at the Masters for five years, making Woodland eligible for this week's event.
The first round of the Masters will commence on April 11, with Woodland starting his game at 8.48am ET. He will tee off in a group with Thorbjorn Olesen and Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds of the event.
This will be the 12th time Gary Woodland competes at the Masters since making his debut in 2011. Over the years, he has played 11 times at the Masters and recorded his best finish in 2023, when he tied for 14th place. Jon Rahm clinched the trophy at the Masters last year.
From his 11 outings, Gary Woodland made the cut in six of them. He started his journey at the tournament with a T24 finish in 2011, followed by a solo 63rd place in 2012.
Woodland settled in the T26 position in 2014 but then struggled with his game, failing to make the cut in three consecutive iterations (2015-18). He then qualified in 2019 and settled in a tie for 32nd place but missed the cut again in 2020.
Woodland finished T40 in 2021 and then T14 in 2023. However, he struggled with his game in 2022 when he shot two rounds of 75 and 77, and missed the tournament's cut.
Looking ahead to 2024, Gary Woodland has +50000 odds to win the event, according to CBS Sports. Speaking of his performance in 2024, the American golfer has played in eight tournaments this season, making the cut in three of them.
His best finish this year was recorded at the Texas Children's Houston Open when he finished T21. He settled in a tie for 39th position at The Genesis Invitational and 72nd at The Players Championship.
Who will play at the 2024 Masters?
Here is the list of the players who will tee off at the Masters 2024:
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Wyndham Clark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Brian Harman
- Cam Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Shane Lowry
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Neal Shipley
- Christo Lamprecht
- Jasper Stubbs
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Stewart Hagestad
- Russell Henley
- Cameron Young
- Viktor Hovland
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Sepp Straka
- Jason Day
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Taylor
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Ludvig Aberg
- Chris Kirk
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Dunlap
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jake Knapp
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Schenk
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Fox
- Min Woo Lee
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Will Zalatoris
- Harris English
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Adrian Meronk
- Adam Hadwin
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Joaquin Niemann
- Thorbjorn Olesen