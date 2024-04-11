Is Gary Woodland playing in the 2024 Masters?

Gary Woodland will compete at this week's Masters, the first Major of the year, which is all set to start on Thursday, April 11, at the Augusta National Golf Course. The event features a stellar field of 89 players.

Woodland secured his spot at the Masters by winning the US Open in 2019. Winners of all the other three Majors earn exemptions to compete at the Masters for five years, making Woodland eligible for this week's event.

The first round of the Masters will commence on April 11, with Woodland starting his game at 8.48am ET. He will tee off in a group with Thorbjorn Olesen and Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds of the event.

This will be the 12th time Gary Woodland competes at the Masters since making his debut in 2011. Over the years, he has played 11 times at the Masters and recorded his best finish in 2023, when he tied for 14th place. Jon Rahm clinched the trophy at the Masters last year.

From his 11 outings, Gary Woodland made the cut in six of them. He started his journey at the tournament with a T24 finish in 2011, followed by a solo 63rd place in 2012.

Woodland settled in the T26 position in 2014 but then struggled with his game, failing to make the cut in three consecutive iterations (2015-18). He then qualified in 2019 and settled in a tie for 32nd place but missed the cut again in 2020.

Woodland finished T40 in 2021 and then T14 in 2023. However, he struggled with his game in 2022 when he shot two rounds of 75 and 77, and missed the tournament's cut.

Looking ahead to 2024, Gary Woodland has +50000 odds to win the event, according to CBS Sports. Speaking of his performance in 2024, the American golfer has played in eight tournaments this season, making the cut in three of them.

His best finish this year was recorded at the Texas Children's Houston Open when he finished T21. He settled in a tie for 39th position at The Genesis Invitational and 72nd at The Players Championship.

Who will play at the 2024 Masters?

Here is the list of the players who will tee off at the Masters 2024:

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Cam Smith

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Neal Shipley

Christo Lamprecht

Jasper Stubbs

Santiago de la Fuente

Stewart Hagestad

Russell Henley

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Sepp Straka

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Erik Van Rooyen

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Kirk

Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap

Matthieu Pavon

Jake Knapp

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Corey Conners

Taylor Moore

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Will Zalatoris

Harris English

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Adrian Meronk

Adam Hadwin

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune

Joaquin Niemann

Thorbjorn Olesen