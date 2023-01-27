Is Jon Rahm on his way for a third consecutive win at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Jon Rahm is coming out of danger of missing the cut at the ongoing PGA tournament taking place at Torrey Pines. He was on the verge of being eliminated from the Farmers Insurance Open after being ranked 116 on the first day.

The Spaniard made an impressive comeback on Thursday with his PGA Tour-best streak of 21 straight holes and finished in T14 after the second round alongside Callum Tarren, Jimmy Walker, Taylor Moore, Joseph Bramlett, and Byeong Hun An.

His performances helped him get back into the tournament. Speaking about his game, Rahm said:

"It's usually more of a soft 6-irons. And if the conversation is on camera, I asked Adam (Hayes), 'Are you OK if I take a little bit off it,' and he said, 'No, it's all of it.' And that's where a great caddie comes into play. I hit exactly the shot we thought and gave myself an amazing chance for eagle."

Rahm started the first round with a birdie on the second hole and then on the fifth. He made a double bogey on the seventh and two bogeys on the 12th and 15th holes. The golfer made three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey on the first day.

He started his second day with a bogey on the first hole. He missed a shot on the next three holes, had an eagle on the fifth hole, and three birdies on the next three holes.

He made a birdie on the 10th and 11th holes and then a bogey on the 12th and last holes. He finished the day with five birdies, three bogeys, and one eagle. With a five-point deficit, Jon Rahm jumped from 116 to 14.

Sam Ryder is leading the tally after the second round with a scoring deficit of 12. Brendan Steele is three shots behind the leader of the Farmers Insurance Open.

“The goal is to win" - Jon Rahm talks about his performance

Jon Rahm recently won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express and now has his eyes on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

“The goal is to win. It would have come into mind maybe in the last few holes had I been even par. I knew going into 5 through 9 to take care of the par 5s, take care of the short par-4 7th, everything would be all right. I was playing with the mindset of catching up to the leaders as much as possible, that’s it.”

Jon Rahm was pleased to shoot 67 on the second day of the tournament. Speaking about his performance, the golfer said:

“Anything in the 60s would have been amazing. What I shot today, man, I’m going to be skipping out of the golf course today because it’s a great round of golf."

He went on to say:

“I think the most impressive part was I missed three fairways and in those three, one, I was a foot from the fairway and the other two maybe six feet combined, that was the most impressive part. That’s what allowed me to play such a good round of golf. It was really good ball-striking.”

Jon Rahm won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2020.

