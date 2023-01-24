Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm has not finished his game yet. The Spaniard is hoping to win his third PGA Tour title this week. Despite it being only the beginning of 2023, Jon Rahm has already won two tournaments, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.
He is heading straight to compete alone with some of the biggest names in the golf world, including Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 22 at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California.
The tournament features 156 golfers, and as expected, Jon Rahm topped the power rankings for the competition. With +400, Rahm is leading the tally of 2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds, followed by Xander Schauffele with a score of +1200.
The third-ranked is secured by the runner-up of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa, ahead of Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.
It's worth noting that Zalatoris took a break due to a back injury before returning to compete in the Tournament of Champions earlier in January. He is now looking forward to his first victory of the new year.
The power ranking list also included the names of golfers such as Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim in the top 10. Kim, who won the Sony Open last week, is entering the tournament to clinch the second trophy of the year.
The 2022 champion, Luke List, will also return to defend his title alongside runner-up Will Zalatoris. However, Tiger Woods, who won the tournament most of the time, will miss the event in 2023 due to his injury. He will only be competing in major tournaments this year.
Rahm, on the other hand, won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 and is now looking for his second win in the tournament.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds list led by Jon Rahm
- Jon Rahm +400
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Tony Finau +1200
- Justin Thomas +1300
- Will Zalatoris +1400
- Sungjae Im +2000
- Max Homa +2200
- Taylor Montgomery +2600
- Jason Day +2700
- Hideki Matsuyama +3100
- Si Woo Kim +3300
- Sahith Theegala +4200
- Maverick Mcnealy +4200
- Cameron Davis +4500
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5000
- Harris English +6000
- Scott Stallings +6500
- Hayden Buckley +7000
- Luke List +7500
- Alex Smalley +7500
- Taylor Pendrith +8500
- Wyndham Clark +9500
- Adam Hadwin +9500
- Davis Thompson +9500
- Kurt Kitayama +9500
- Ryan Palmer +10000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Adam Svensson +10000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Will Gordon +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Robby Shelton +11000
- Cameron Champ +12000
- Dean Burmester +12000
- Trey Mullinax +12000
- Carson Young +12000
- Nick Hardy +14000
- S.H. Kim +14000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Ben Taylor +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- Ben Griffin +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Sebastian Munoz +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Matthew NeSmith +15000
- Lanto Griffin +16000
- Stephan Jaeger +16000
- Sam Ryder +16000
- Beau Hossler +16000
- Brendan Steele +17000
- Matthias Schmid +19000
- Justin Suh +19000
- Callum Tarren +19000
- Lee Hodges +20000
- Patton Kizzire +20000