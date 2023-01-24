Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm has not finished his game yet. The Spaniard is hoping to win his third PGA Tour title this week. Despite it being only the beginning of 2023, Jon Rahm has already won two tournaments, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.

He is heading straight to compete alone with some of the biggest names in the golf world, including Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 22 at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California.

The tournament features 156 golfers, and as expected, Jon Rahm topped the power rankings for the competition. With +400, Rahm is leading the tally of 2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds, followed by Xander Schauffele with a score of +1200.

The third-ranked is secured by the runner-up of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa, ahead of Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

It's worth noting that Zalatoris took a break due to a back injury before returning to compete in the Tournament of Champions earlier in January. He is now looking forward to his first victory of the new year.

The power ranking list also included the names of golfers such as Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim in the top 10. Kim, who won the Sony Open last week, is entering the tournament to clinch the second trophy of the year.

The 2022 champion, Luke List, will also return to defend his title alongside runner-up Will Zalatoris. However, Tiger Woods, who won the tournament most of the time, will miss the event in 2023 due to his injury. He will only be competing in major tournaments this year.

Rahm, on the other hand, won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 and is now looking for his second win in the tournament.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds list led by Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm +400

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1200

Tony Finau +1200

Justin Thomas +1300

Will Zalatoris +1400

Sungjae Im +2000

Max Homa +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Jason Day +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Si Woo Kim +3300

Sahith Theegala +4200

Maverick Mcnealy +4200

Cameron Davis +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Harris English +6000

Scott Stallings +6500

Hayden Buckley +7000

Luke List +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Taylor Pendrith +8500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Adam Hadwin +9500

Davis Thompson +9500

Kurt Kitayama +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Will Gordon +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Robby Shelton +11000

Cameron Champ +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Trey Mullinax +12000

Carson Young +12000

Nick Hardy +14000

S.H. Kim +14000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ben Taylor +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Lanto Griffin +16000

Stephan Jaeger +16000

Sam Ryder +16000

Beau Hossler +16000

Brendan Steele +17000

Matthias Schmid +19000

Justin Suh +19000

Callum Tarren +19000

Lee Hodges +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

