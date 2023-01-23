What’s inside 2023 American Express Championship winner Jon Rahm’s bag?

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has had the best start to his 2023 season. He has won two titles in the same month and will surely be collecting more in the upcoming events.

The Spaniard secured an unexpected win at the 2023 American Express at La Quinta. Going head-to-head with rookie Davis Thompson, he pulled off five birdies and one bogey to bag the tournament title for the second time.

He later said that although his body wasn't feeling great, he was happy with how his swing went at the tournament. The kind of equipment a player uses in such situations or otherwise plays a big role in how they perform.

Jon Rahm, being a Callaway golfer, has a majority of Callaway gear dominating his bag. So, here's taking a look at his winner's bag:

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, 10.5 degrees, with an Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft.

3-wood: Paradym Triple Diamond, 16 degrees, with an Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft.

5-wood: Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD DI8X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW; True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts)

Wedge: Callaway Jaws RAW (52, 56 and 60 degrees; True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade Multi-Compound Midsize

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins soon" - Jon Rahm on Davis Thompson

Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson at The 2023 American Express - Final Round (Image via Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

While Jon Rahm's unexpected victory at the 2023 American Express is very impressive, it is the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson who has been making headlines.

The young player had been leading the tournament for the greater part of it. However, Rahm came from behind and took advantage of all available opportunities to secure his win.

He spoke to NBC Sports about how the 16th hole turned the tables in his favor:

"Turning point was 16. I mean, he misses that tee shot. I put it on the fairway. That’s pretty much a half-stroke penalty right there. So I knew that if I did what I could do, I was most likely going to have a one-shot lead going to the last two holes and kept hitting the shot that I needed."

A few mistakes and the unfortunate blunder of missing a birdie off the flagstick cost Davis Thompson his maiden PGA Tour title. Nevertheless, he gave a hard fight to Rahm and played brilliantly.

Even Rahm himself appreciated him by saying:

"What a heck of a player he is until he’s doing all the right things. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins soon because, you know, he gave me a real battle today."

And truly, anyone who witnessed his game over the course of four days at La Quinta would agree that Thompson has a bright future in golf and will definitely emerge as a top-rated player soon.

Poll : 0 votes