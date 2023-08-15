Is Jordan Spieth named after NBA legend Michael Jordan? All you need to know

Jordan Spieth once revealed in an interview that he was named after legendary NBA star Michael Jordan. The American golfer explained during the media Tour in 2015 that his parents were huge fans of the basketball star and named him after Michael.

Spieth is one of the most successful PGA Tour players. He has three major titles and needs to win the PGA Championship to complete his career grand slam.

In 2015, Jordan Spieth appeared on a morning show on CBS, where he spoke about his parents and the real reason behind his name.

"I was named after Michael Jordan. He was my dad's favorite athlete. And then when my dad met him at the Ryder Cup last year, he was trembling," Speith said.

Jordan Spieth was born on July 27, 1993, in Dallas, Texas to Shawn Spieth and Mary Christine Spieth. Growing up, he developed an interest in golf and practiced it while studying at St. Monica Catholic School.

Jordan Spieth's career

After completing his graduation in 2011 from Jesuit College Preparatory School, Spieth enrolled in University in Texas. He had an incredibly successful career as an amateur.

Spieth won the 2009 US Junior Amateur at Trump National Bedminster and again at the Gold Mountain in 2011. He joined Tiger Woods to become only the second player to win the US Junior Amateur twice. He even reached No.1 in the AJGA Golf Rankings.

Jordan Spieth finished second at the Junior PGA Championship in 2008 and 2009 and was later named the 2009 Rolex Junior Player of the Year.

His brilliant performance earned him an exemption on the PGA Tour to compete at the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship as an amateur, which was the first amateur exemption since 1995.

Spieth again put forward a brilliant show and made the cut at the event. He became the sixth youngest player to make the cut at the PGA Tour event. He tied for 16th place at the event and was offered another exemption into the tournament in 2011, where he finished in T32nd place.

Spieth played collegiate golf while studying at the University of Texas and was a member of the 2011 Walker Cup. He reached No.1 in World Amateur Golf Ranking after his resounding performance at the US Open in 2012 before turning pro.

Jordan Spieth earned his PGA Tour card in 2013 and played the first event at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. However, he missed the cut.

He won his first PGA Tour event in 2013 at the John Deere Classic after defeating David Hearn and Zach Johnson.

Spieth has won 16 professional events in his career, including 13 on the PGA Tour, three European Tour, and two PGA Tour of Australasia. He won his first major in 2015 at the Masters and a few months later clinched the trophy of the US Open and finished second at the 2015 PGA Championship. He won his third major in 2017 at The Open Championship.