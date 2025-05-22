  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Is Lexi Thompson playing at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Is Lexi Thompson playing at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 22, 2025 14:28 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After nearly a decade, the LPGA Tour is returning to Mexico, this time with the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. The tournament will kick off on May 22 at the historic El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The tournament will feature 144 players, and fans are wondering if Lexi Thompson will be among them.

Ad

Beginning this season, Lexi Thompson has taken a step back from professional golf. She is currently semi-retired and only competes in Major tournaments or the tournaments that are leading up to them. Because the LPGA is returning to Mexico after a long absence, the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open is undoubtedly a major event. However, Thompson will not be a part of it.

The LPGA has revealed the field for this tournament, and Lexi Thompson is not present in it. Right now, she is working on an ongoing project with Crystal Cruises. They have planned a large amateur golf competition in which 1880 participants will compete in 940 teams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Crystal Cup will have 13 qualifying rounds, the first of which is scheduled to take place in Texas. According to speculation, she will miss the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open due to the Crystal Cup.

What is the field of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open?

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn
Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

The 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open is going to have a purse value of $2.5 million, with the winner getting $375,000. CBS and NBC will be the broadcasting partners of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. The field for the tournament, as mentioned, is 144 players, among whom the top 65 will qualify after 36 holes.

Ad

Talking about the field for the event, there are different ways for qualification. Here's a look at who has made it and how:

Past Champions in Mexico (3):

  • Sei Young Kim (2017)
  • Carlota Ciganda (2016)
  • Christina Kim (2014)

2025 LPGA Tour Winners (1 of 11):

  • Rio Takeda (Blue Bay LPGA)

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Top 25 (4 of 25):

  • Charley Hull (15)
  • Rio Takeda (17)
  • Akie Iwai (23)
  • Ina Yoon (24)

2025 LPGA Tour Rookies (16 of 21):

  • Jenny Bae
  • Adela Cernousek
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Akie Iwai
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Heather Lin
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • Caley McGinty
  • Cassie Porter
  • Jessica Porvasnik
  • Kate Smith-Stroh
  • Rio Takeda
  • Miranda Wang
  • Ina Yoon
  • Madison Young
  • Yahui Zhang
Ad

Sponsor Exemptions (5):

  • Maria Balcazar
  • Fernanda Lira
  • Andrea Ostos
  • Carolina Rotzinger
  • Clarisa Temelo (a)

Monday Qualifiers (2):

  • Erica Shepherd
  • Sarah White

Mexican Golfers (8):

  • Maria Balcazar (Tuxtla Gutierrez)
  • Maria Fassi (Pachuca)
  • Isabella Fierro (Ciudad del Carmen)
  • Fernanda Lira (Mexico City)
  • Gaby Lopez (Mexico City)
  • Andrea Ostos (Chihuahua)
  • Carolina Rotzinger (Puebla)
  • Clarisa Temelo (a) (Queretaro)

Latin American Golfers (3):

  • Daniela Darquea (Ecuador)
  • Sofia Garcia (Paraguay)
  • Maria Torres (Puerto Rico)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications