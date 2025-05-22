Is Lexi Thompson playing at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

After nearly a decade, the LPGA Tour is returning to Mexico, this time with the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. The tournament will kick off on May 22 at the historic El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The tournament will feature 144 players, and fans are wondering if Lexi Thompson will be among them.

Beginning this season, Lexi Thompson has taken a step back from professional golf. She is currently semi-retired and only competes in Major tournaments or the tournaments that are leading up to them. Because the LPGA is returning to Mexico after a long absence, the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open is undoubtedly a major event. However, Thompson will not be a part of it.

The LPGA has revealed the field for this tournament, and Lexi Thompson is not present in it. Right now, she is working on an ongoing project with Crystal Cruises. They have planned a large amateur golf competition in which 1880 participants will compete in 940 teams.

The Crystal Cup will have 13 qualifying rounds, the first of which is scheduled to take place in Texas. According to speculation, she will miss the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open due to the Crystal Cup.

What is the field of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open?

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

The 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open is going to have a purse value of $2.5 million, with the winner getting $375,000. CBS and NBC will be the broadcasting partners of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. The field for the tournament, as mentioned, is 144 players, among whom the top 65 will qualify after 36 holes.

Talking about the field for the event, there are different ways for qualification. Here's a look at who has made it and how:

Past Champions in Mexico (3):

Sei Young Kim (2017)

Carlota Ciganda (2016)

Christina Kim (2014)

2025 LPGA Tour Winners (1 of 11):

Rio Takeda (Blue Bay LPGA)

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Top 25 (4 of 25):

Charley Hull (15)

Rio Takeda (17)

Akie Iwai (23)

Ina Yoon (24)

2025 LPGA Tour Rookies (16 of 21):

Jenny Bae

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Heather Lin

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Caley McGinty

Cassie Porter

Jessica Porvasnik

Kate Smith-Stroh

Rio Takeda

Miranda Wang

Ina Yoon

Madison Young

Yahui Zhang

Sponsor Exemptions (5):

Maria Balcazar

Fernanda Lira

Andrea Ostos

Carolina Rotzinger

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Monday Qualifiers (2):

Erica Shepherd

Sarah White

Mexican Golfers (8):

Maria Balcazar (Tuxtla Gutierrez)

Maria Fassi (Pachuca)

Isabella Fierro (Ciudad del Carmen)

Fernanda Lira (Mexico City)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico City)

Andrea Ostos (Chihuahua)

Carolina Rotzinger (Puebla)

Clarisa Temelo (a) (Queretaro)

Latin American Golfers (3):

Daniela Darquea (Ecuador)

Sofia Garcia (Paraguay)

Maria Torres (Puerto Rico)

