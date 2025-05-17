Lexi Thompson joins forces with Luke Donald as The Crystal Cup goes live

On May 2nd, Lexi Thompson announced her involvement in the inaugural Crystal Cup 2025. She is the brand ambassador for this amateur tournament, which is taking place in several locations. It featured a diverse 940 group of 1880 players. Thompson is collaborating with Luke Donald on this big project, and recently she shared an update on the tournament.

On May 17, the golfer reshared an Instagram story of the Crystal Cup official page. In the story, it was confirmed that the first amateur round of this tournament will begin at Georgetown in Texas. This will be one of 13 local qualifying events for which players can register. The page also informs fans that they should not miss this opportunity to play alongside golf greats.

The message from Crystal Cup's official page read:

"Don't miss the chance to play alongside golf legends @lukedonald and @lexi"

Here's a look at Thompson's story:

Lexi Thompson sharing information about the Crystal Cup (Image via: IG @lexi)

Both golfers will likely be in Texas for the event; however, no reports have backed up this statement yet.

Lexi Thompson's participation in this tournament demonstrates that now that she is a semi-retired player, she has time for large endeavors such as this.

The Crystal Cup competition is a collaboration between Crystal Cruises and Troon Golf. The winner will get the ultimate prize of a 29-night cruise from Singapore to Tokyo aboard the Crystal Symphony.

Thompson revealed all of this in her caption of the announcement post for this tournament, which read:

"In my career, I’ve always aimed for the exceptional — and that’s exactly why I’m proud to partner with @crystalcruises for the launch of The Crystal Cup, a premier amateur golf tournament unlike any other. Thirteen qualifying events. One unforgettable final."

The caption continued:

"The ultimate prize? A 29-night voyage with Crystal, where every detail reflects the pinnacle of refined travel. Discover more about the tournament and what sets Crystal apart."

How has Lexi Thompson's 2025 season gone so far?

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Lexi Thompson has walked away from full-time golf beginning this season. She only competed in large events or those leading up to them. Speculations are that her lack of participation surely broke her flow, as she is still looking for her first win of the season.

Thompson's consistent game still makes her a massive contender in every tournament she takes part in.

Here's a detailed look at her season so far:

Feb 6–9 | Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – Bradenton Country Club

Position: T13

T13 Score: 69-69-67-70 (275, -9)

69-69-67-70 (275, -9) Earnings: $29,235

Mar 27–30 | Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass

Position: T38

T38 Score: 74-66-68-69 (277, -11)

74-66-68-69 (277, -11) Earnings: $11,595

Apr 17–20 | JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – El Caballero Country Club

Position: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Score: 72-70 (142, -2)

72-70 (142, -2) Earnings: --

Apr 24–27 | The Chevron Championship – The Club at Carlton Woods

Position: T14

T14 Score: 73-67-70-76 (286, -2)

73-67-70-76 (286, -2) Earnings: $104,783

