Lexi Thompson, 30, is set to make her 19th consecutive appearance at the U.S. Women's Open next week at Erin Hills, matching Amy Yang. Yang, 35, will also be making her 19th appearance at the prestigious event. They lead in overall appearances among all participants at the US Women's Open, followed by Anna Nordqvist with 17, Jenny Shin with 15, and four others, including Lydia Ko and Carlota Ciganda, with 14.

Lexi Thompson’s run began in 2007 at Pine Needles, where she became the youngest player ever to qualify for the championship at age 12. Since then, she has participated every year, recording five top-10 finishes. Notable results include a share of second place in 2019 and a near-miss at The Olympic Club four years ago.

In 2024, during the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, Lexi Thompson announced she would step back from full-time competition. Though not fully retiring, the announcement marked a transition in her career. Many expected to see less of her on tour, but she has remained more active than anticipated.

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

So far in 2025, Lexi Thompson has taken part in four tournaments, securing a tie for 13th at the Founders Cup and finishing tied for 14th at the Chevron Championship. She has expressed satisfaction with her lighter schedule, which has allowed her to strike a balance between personal and professional commitments.

Lexi Thompson’s best performances at the US Women's Open so far

Lexi Thompson has competed in the U.S. Women’s Open 18 times, missing the cut in six of those appearances. She also did not make it to the weekend in each of the last two editions. Still, her performances in 2019 and 2021 stand out and serve as highlights of her time at the event. In 2021, she secured a third-place finish, and in 2019, she tied for second, her best result to date.

The 2019 tournament proved to be particularly memorable for Thompson. After a slow start in the first round, where she recorded one bogey and two birdies for an even-par 70, she found her form. During the second round, she began with a bogey but quickly rebounded, carding three birdies and finishing at two under. That effort placed her in the top five heading into the weekend. Her momentum continued with a six-under 68 in the third round, propelling her into a tie for third.

On Sunday, she had a strong opening, but five bogeys limited her progress despite three birdies. She ultimately tied for second, finishing with a total score of 280, four under par, her best finish in the tournament so far. Although she didn’t secure the win, her resilience and performance were widely noted.

With the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open approaching, Thompson brings experience and success with her. The question remains whether those past lessons and near-misses can translate into a long-awaited victory at Erin Hills.

