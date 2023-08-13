Is Lilia Vu married? Exploring the relationship status of the Women’s Open champion

The year 2023 has been one of consecration for Lilia Vu, as far as her career in professional golf is concerned. She has won three LPGA Tour titles, two of them majors, and is currently one of the best players on the circuit. However, she has also succeeded in keeping her private life out of the spotlight.

There is no information about Lilia Vu being married, or even if she is dating anyone. Her leap to stardom has remained in the professional spheres, so her love life is an unknown.

A little more is known about Lilia Vu's origins. She was born in California, in 1997, and is of Vietnamese descent. It's also known that her parents Douglas Vu and Kieu Thuy have played a leading role in her career.

In fact, his father was her coach until she started her college golf career. He also served as a caddie for his daughter in the early stages of her career.

Lilia Vu has a brother, Andre Vu, who also had a career in golf. He did not play professionally, but made it all the way to the collegiate level, playing for the University of Riverside.

Lilia Vu's professional development

The brand-new champion of the AIG Women's Championship exemplifies hard work and perseverance. After a successful career in amateur golf, Lilia Vu started playing as a professional in 2019, but it did not go well on the LPGA Tour.

That season she played nine tournaments and was cut in eight, so she had to move down a step and play on the Symetra Tour (now called the Epson Tour) for two seasons. Vu, currently 25, took it like a pro and used that time to improve her game.

Lilia Vu, the winning moment, AIG Women's Open (Image via Getty).

By 2021, she was already a top player. That year, she won the Garden City Charity Classic, the Twin Bridges Championship, and the Four Winds Invitational. She also won the Potawatomi Cup and was named Symetra Tour Player of the Year. Her performance earned her an LPGA Tour card for 2022.

In her return to the highest level, Vu participated in 24 tournaments and was cut in only three. She finished in 8 Top 10s, including three third places.

But the best was yet to come and it certainly came in 2023. As early as her first season start, Vu won her first LPGA Tour tournament (2023 Honda LPGA Thailand).

Two months later, Vu claimed her first major at The Chevron Championship and with it, the No. 1 Rolex Ranking. In just one year (April 2022 - April 2023) Vu rose from number 150 to the top of the world list.

There is no doubt that Vu's progression in professional golf has been dizzying. The player who less than two years ago played on the LPGA developmental tour, just claimed her second major at the AIG Women's Open.