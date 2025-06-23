Is Nelly Korda playing at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after a disappointing week at Texas?

Nelly Korda had a rather disappointing week at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. After rounds of 72, 74, 72 and 76, the World No. 1 had to settle for a T19 at the Women’s Major. But there was a reason for her terrible performance.

Nelly Korda had a neck injury ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Open, and presumably, it will be because of this reason that she won’t be a part of the field at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in the upcoming weekend.

Korda recorded an even-par 72 in the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday (June 19), just days after aggravating a neck injury during a practice session.

Although the World No. 1 said the injury doesn’t affect her swing, she experiences discomfort when turning her neck and has difficulty sleeping. Nelly Korda said (via ESPN):

"It's better, yeah. Getting better every day, which is nice. Just because I injured it last year, whenever I do injure my neck, it takes a little bit longer than normal. I kind of tweaked it before my round with Ariya (Jutanugarn) in Vegas this year, during the night I couldn't move then, so thankfully it wasn't as bad as that day. ... Just takes me like a week to kind of recover when I tweak my neck now."

Late last year, Korda missed two events in Korea and Malaysia during the LPGA’s Asia swing due to a minor neck issue, and her T-Mobile match play loss to Ariya Jutanugarn occurred in April. Earlier this week, she shared that her neck went into a full spasm after a shot from the rough during Monday’s practice round at Fields Ranch East, causing her to miss the champions' dinner that evening.

During the opening round of the season’s third Major, she recorded two birdies and two bogeys, finishing the day at even par.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda’s 2025 season includes ten starts with all cuts made, four top-10 finishes, and a season-best result of second place at two events. She has earned $1.8 million in official prize money and currently ranks sixth in the Race to CME Globe standings with 1,200 points.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19, $131,114

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2nd, $227,854

