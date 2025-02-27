Is Nelly Korda playing in the HSBC Women’s Championship?

Nelly Korda has started off her LPGA Tour season on a high note, finishing as the runner-up and in T7 in her first two starts of 2025. However, she is taking a short break from the LPGA Tour as the tour moved away from the United States and is currently underway in Asia.

The LPGA Tour's Asian swing consists of three events, with the Honda LPGA Thailand concluding last week, the HSBC Women's Championship this week, and then the Blue Bay LPGA in China from March 6th.

The HSBC Women's Championship is currently underway in Singapore, with prominent names like Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez, Lydia Ko, and others competing. However, Korda is not part of the field this week and will most probably get back to the LPGA Tour once the American leg starts again in the last week of March.

Despite winning seven trophies last season, Nelly Korda battled injuries and, hence, probably doesn't want to strain herself at the start of the season. She withdrew from the events in Malaysia and Korea last season as well due to a minor neck injury she sustained last year while practicing.

Nelly Korda is not competing in the HSBC Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, the 2025 HSBC Women's Championship is currently underway, and despite Nelly Korda's absence, the tournament is off to a great start. After round one, A Lim Kim is leading the event as she carded -4 in the first round, while Charley Hull is placed second at -3.

2025 HSBC Women's Championship round one leaderboard

Here's the round one leaderboard of the 2025 HSBC Women's Championship (only the top 40 have been included).

1. A Lim Kim – -4

2. Charley Hull – -3

T3. Gaby Lopez – -2

T3. Hye-Jin Choi – -2

T3. Minjee Lee – -2

T3. Ruoning Yin – -2

T7. Ayaka Furue – -1

T7. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – -1

T7. Amy Yang – -1

T7. Carlota Ciganda – -1

T7. Lydia Ko – -1

T7. Hinako Shibuno – -1

T7. Jeeno Thitikul – -1

T14. Ariya Jutanugarn – E

T14. Miranda Wang – E

T14. Celine Boutier – E

T14. Jin Hee Im – E

T14. Yealimi Noh – E

T14. Moriya Jutanugarn – E

T20. Linn Grant – +1

T20. Hyo Joo Kim – +1

T20. Sarah Schmelzel – +1

T20. Haeran Ryu – +1

T20. Shannon Tan – +1

T20. Miyu Yamashita – +1

T20. Nataliya Guseva – +1

T20. Muni He – +1

T20. Jin Young Ko - +1

T29 Caroline Masson +2

T29 Arpichaya Yubol +2

T29 Lauren Coughlin +2

T29 Andrea Lee +2

T29 Jenny Shin +2

T29 Pajaree Anannarukarn +2

T29 Brooke M. Henderson +2

T29 Lucy Li +2

T37 Hannah Green +3

T37 Nasa Hataoka +3

T37 Mao Saigo +3

T37 Mi Hyang Lee +3

T37 Rio Takeda +3

T37 Albane Valenzuela +3

T37 Leona Maguire +3

T37 Maja Stark +3

T37 Bailey Tardy +3

