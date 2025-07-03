Is Nelly Korda playing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025?

The 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open is set to kick off on Thursday, July 3, at Carton House, Fairmont. Several LPGA Tour stars will compete in the tournament; however, World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda will not be in the field.

Korda last teed off at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Fields Ranch East Texas, where she tied for 19th place. Afterwards, she took a much-needed break from competition and was absent from the Dow Championship which took place at Midland Country Club. She will also be absent from Carton House this weekend as she is still on a break.

Last week, the Bradenton-born golfer shared a picture of herself at the airport, heading to an undisclosed location for a brief summer break. Subsequently, Korda spent some time relaxing at a beautiful beach and also shared a picture on Instagram capturing the moment.

Nelly Korda has had a busy schedule this year, having made 10 starts on the LPGA Tour so far. She made the cut in all 10 tournaments. With four top-10 finishes, she has yet to secure her first win of the season.

The 26 year old golfer’s best result of the year so far was from the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, where she placed a solo second. She also performed spectacularly at the Mizuho Americas Open where she tied for fifth position and the Founders Cup, which marked a T7 finish.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

Nelly Korda made her ninth LPGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She scored a 6-over 294 and tied for 19th place with Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and seven other golfers.

During her first round at Fields Ranch East, Korda carded 72 after shooting two birdies and two bogeys. On day two, she struggled, with four bogeys and two birdies to card 74 at the end of the day, making the cut into the third round.

On moving day, Nelly Korda opened with two consecutive bogeys on her first two holes and carded 72 at the end of the round. She headed into her final round tied for fourth but struggled along the way, shooting seven bogeys and three birdies across all 18 holes. This brought her total to 6-over. The World No. 1 golfer was 10 strokes behind Minjee Lee, who won the tournament with a 4-under.

During a post-round press conference at Fields Ranch East, Korda admitted that she struggled so much because the course was “brutal.” She said (via ASAP Sports):

“Trust me, it's so brutal out here. The greens are so firm. It's blowing 30 to 35 miles an hour. It's messing with your putts. It's just -- you're just happy to get 18 under your belt on a day like this. Yeah, it's just brutal.”

Korda shared that the nature of the course made her more exhausted after the competition. However, despite the difficulty of it all, she found it “interesting” to compete under the conditions there.

