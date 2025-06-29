Nelly Korda enjoys beach picnic weekend amid LPGA time off

The 2025 Dow Championship is underway at Midland Country Club, and World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is absent from the field. While other LPGA Tour stars are vying for a share in the tournament’s $3.3 million purse, Korda is taking a break, enjoying her time off at a beach.

The Bradenton-born golfer posted a picture on her Instagram story showing her view of a scenic beach. In the picturesque moment, the water glistened in the background, and Korda’s half-eaten lunch also made it into the picture. The caption of the post read,

"Sashimi by the sea.”

A still taken from Korda’s Instagram Story (Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda)

In a previous post, Nelly Korda shared a picture of herself at the airport with her luggage packed as she was set to head off to an unnamed destination. She captioned the post,

“Summer travels w/ @tumitravel ☀️🌻☀️”

Nelly Korda has had a busy schedule and is enjoying some much needed time away from the course. She has competed in 10 LPGA Tour events so far this season, and her performance has been great, with 10 cuts made and four top-10 finishes.

The 26-year-old golfer is still yet to land her first win of the season. However, she placed a solo second in the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and also tied for second in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Nelly Korda makes an honest admission about her game at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Before Nelly Korda went on her summer travels, she teed off in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East, Texas, tying for 19th position. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the World No. 1 golfer shared a post on Instagram recapping her time in Texas.

Korda shared pictures that were taken on the course at Fields Ranch East. She also shared footage from the fun time she enjoyed at a water park with her sister, Jessica Korda. In the caption, she admitted that her game was not at its best.

“Texas was 🔥🥵 but my golf wasn’t 🥲 at least the park was fun. On we go 😃.”

After her third round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Nelly Korda admitted that the course was brutal and the wind was negatively affecting her game. She also admitted to being exhausted and stated that it was “interesting” to play in those conditions. She stated (via ASAP Sports),

“Trust me, it's so brutal out here... I thought Erin Hills was a mental test, but jeez, this one is a real mental test.”

Korda’s performance at Fields Ranch East marks her third-poorest performance so far this year. Her poorest was a T28 finish at the T-Mobile Match Play, followed by a T22 finish at the Ford Championship.

