Nelly Korda rocks an off-white hoodie as she enjoys "summer travels" amid absence from LPGA Dow Championship 2025

Nelly Korda is looking to spend her summer traveling somewhere. Before, she was set to compete in the LPGA Dow Championship, which is being held at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan. It is a team event, and reports were that Korda will miss it due to neck issues. Amid all the speculations regarding the severity of the injury, she just updated her fans about her upcoming travels.

On June 28, Nelly Korda shared an Instagram photo informing everyone that she is going somewhere. Korda was dressed in an off-white hoodie, black trousers, and white shoes in the photo she shared. She was carrying three bags with her, indicating that her trip may last for a while. The golfer also informed fans that she is flying with Delta Airlines, whom she tagged in her post.

Nelly Korda praised Tumi Travelling Bags in the caption of her post. The caption stated,

"Summer travels w/ @tumitravel ☀️🌻☀️"

Talking about the neck issues, it all began after Nelly Korda experienced a neck spasm during the practice round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. It was held at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East, and the course was difficult for everyone. Korda finished with a score of 6 over par in this tournament, tying for 19th place.

Korda has a history of neck flare-ups that date back to mid-2024. She even withdrew from certain Asian events to deal with these problems. Her withdrawal from the LPGA Dow Championship is a strategic pause after the golf major (KPMG Women's PGA Championship).

Korda's next tournament is expected to be the Amundi Evian Championship in France. There are also speculations that her recent travels are related to her tournament participation in France. But, again, the competition is scheduled to begin on July 10-13, so there is still time.

Nelly Korda shares candid take on hole locations at Fields Ranch East for KPMG Women's PGA

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship was a difficult competition, and Nelly Korda stated that the holes at Fields Ranch East were almost impossible. After finishing with rounds of 72, 74, 72, and 76, Korda responded to the course, claiming it was too time-consuming. She claimed that it takes a long time since people cannot hit greens on it.

As per Golf Week, she stated,

"The hole locations are kind of in almost impossible positions, where not many people are hitting the greens, so obviously it's going to take a lot more time.”

Minjee Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finishing the tournament with a total score of 4 under par. She received a total of $1.8 million for her triumph. Nelly Korda, on the other hand, won $131,114 for finishing tied for 19th place in the tournament.

