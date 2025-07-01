Nelly Korda receives appreciation from her putting instructor during her LPGA break

Nelly Korda has been on a break since her last appearance. The World No. 1 endured a tough outing at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, finishing tied for 19th after carding rounds of 72, 74, 72 and 76. However, Korda has made sure that she maintains her physical health and has also been practicing her game with her putting instructor, Eric Dietrich, ahead of her next appearance.

The PGA Championship result was well below expectations for the World No. 1, but there appeared to be a clear reason behind her struggles throughout the week. She also skipped the Dow Championship last week for the same reason.

Ahead of the event, Korda sustained a neck injury during a practice session, which seemed to hinder her performance at the Major. Despite managing an even-par 72 in the opening round on June 19, the discomfort from the injury was evident as the tournament progressed.

Korda's putting instructor, Eric Dietrich, recently shared the video of her swing. Nelly Korda then shared the video on her official Instagram account as a story. She was donned in a peach sweatshirt and black shorts, and demonstrated her exceptional putting skill. In the video, her coach used a fist bump emoji to show how proud he was of her putting.

While Korda noted that the issue did not impact her swing mechanics, she admitted that turning her neck caused discomfort and made it difficult for her to sleep. That lingering issue likely played a role in her decision to skip the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational the following weekend. With the injury still fresh and recovery a priority, Korda chose not to compete, focusing instead on regaining full fitness for the remainder of the season.

How has Nelly Korda performed in the 2025 season so far?

Nelly Korda has had a fairly good run in the 2025 LPGA Tour season, consistently finishing near the top of the leaderboard across some of the biggest events on the calendar despite not winning. From strong starts early in the year to a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open, the World No. 1 has remained consistently in contention. Here’s a quick look at her tournament results and earnings so far this season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2nd, $227,854

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19, $131,114

