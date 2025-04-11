Is Nick Dunlap's 18 over par 90 the worst score in Masters history?

Nick Dunlap started off his Masters campaign on a disappointing note with a score of 18-over-par 90 on Thursday. However, it is not the worst score in the history of the tournament— Charlie Kunkle carded a 95 in 1956 at Augusta National.

The iconic golf course is nothing short of difficult, and it claimed its first victim in Dunlap this week. The 21-year-old carded seven bogeys, four double bogeys, and one triple bogey to place 95th after Round 1.

However, one thing that can possibly ease his mind is that his score was not the worst in the history of the Masters. Here are the worst first-round scores in the history of the prestigious tournament:

94 – Doug Ford (2000)

92 – Tommy Aaron (2003)

92 – Horton Smith (1962)

91 – Ben Crenshaw (2015)

91 – Horton Smith (1963)

91 – Chick Evans(A) (1960)

91 – Fred McLeod (1955)

90 – Nick Dunlap (2025)

90 – Chick Evans(A) (1959)

90 – Jock Hutchison (1956)

90 – Frank Souchak(A) (1954)

'A' stands for amateur status

Out of ten events that he took part in this season, Dunlap made the cut in five events.

"I feel for him today, but he’ll come back" - Robert MacIntyre on Nick Dunlap

Robert MacIntyre and Nick Dunlap (Image via Imagn)

Nick Dunlap may be scraping the bottom of the barrel after a bleak first round at the Masters on Thursday; Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre was in support of his fellow golfer. MacIntyre had a few encouraging words for Dunlap (via Golf Monthly):

"It’s difficult. I’ve played with him a few times this year, and what a great player, what a great guy,"

He further added that he had full faith in the US golfer to come back stronger and appreciated his attitude on the course on Thursday.

"To be honest, as much as his golf was -- he was struggling out there today, his attitude was solid. He didn’t get in the way. He didn’t lay off anything that was going to affect his two other playing partners because we’ve got a job to do. I feel for him today, but he’ll come back,"

Dunlap had taken part in the Masters last year as well. However, he wasn't able to make the cut then. He still has one more round on Friday to pull himself past the cutline. MacIntyre and Billy Horschel will tee off with Dunlap on Friday at 12:50 pm ET.

The young golfer has a Herculean task ahead of him to put himself back into a good position. After the first round, Justin Rose is leading the charge with a score of 7 under par, followed by defending champion Scottie Scheffler in T2. Of the LIV Golfers, many have found themselves a comfortable spot, including Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith with 1 under par.

