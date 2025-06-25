Is Rory McIlroy playing at the Rocket Classic 2025?

Following a decent outing at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy has opted out of the Rocket Classic 2025. This week's stop on the PGA Tour is in Michigan, and the event will tee off on Thursday, June 26, at Detroit Golf Club.

Ad

McIlroy was last seen competing at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for sixth after shooting 64, 71, 68, and 65 over the four days. Following the 72-hole play, he finished three strokes off the lead to register his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

Besides Rory McIlroy, the Rocket Classic 2025 field will not feature many notable names such as Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and others. Collin Morikawa is the highest-ranked player in the field, and Keegan Bradley is another top-10-ranked player in action this week.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top-ranked players in the Rocket Classic 2025 field:

Collin Morikawa (5)

Keegan Bradley (7)

Hideki Matsuyama (12)

Ben Griffin (17)

Patrick Cantlay (20)

Wyndham Clark (29)

Akshay Bhatia (36)

Min Woo Lee (38)

Cameron Young (39)

Byeong Hun An (46)

Max Greyserman (48)

Stephan Jaeger (52)

Matt McCarty (54)

Michael Kim (55)

Tom Kim (56)

Nico Echavarria (58)

Davis Riley (59)

Davis Thompson (61)

Si Woo Kim (62)

Joe Highsmith (66)

Rasmus Højgaard (68)

Jacob Bridgeman (69)

Ryan Gerard (70)

Nick Dunlap (71)

Austin Eckroat (72)

Cam Davis (73)

Harry Hall (74)

Matt Fitzpatrick (75)

Alex Noren (76)

Erik van Rooyen (78)

Thriston Lawrence (83)

Thorbjørn Olesen (85)

Matt Wallace (86)

Chris Kirk (87)

Ryo Hisatsune (88)

Keith Mitchell (89)

Max McGreevy (90)

Patrick Rodgers (91)

Gary Woodland (94)

Victor Perez (95)

Max Homa (96)

Taylor Moore (97)

Jake Knapp (98)

Kurt Kitayama (100)

Ad

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the 2025 season?

Rory McIlroy has had a great season on the PGA Tour so far, where he has claimed three wins in 12 starts. He has missed just one cut and has posted six top-10s overall.

However, since his iconic win at the Masters Tournament, the Northern Irishman has faced a bit of a slump. Since April, he has had a subpar run at both the PGA Championship and the US Open, and also missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ad

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's results in this PGA Tour season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1st

– 1st The Genesis Invitational – T17

– T17 Arnold Palmer Invitational – T15

– T15 The Players Championship – 1st

– 1st Texas Children's Houston Open – T5

– T5 Masters Tournament – 1st

– 1st Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T12

– T12 Truist Championship – T7

– T7 PGA Championship – T47

– T47 RBC Canadian Open – CUT

– CUT US Open – T19

– T19 Travelers Championship - T6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More