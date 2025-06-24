Rocket Classic 2025 power rankings: Keegan Bradley top five?

Rocket Classic 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 26 at Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan. The event, following Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour calendar, will feature a 156-player field, headlined by World No.5 Collin Morikawa. However, the ace golfer isn’t the outright favorite to win this weekend.

According to PGA Tour, the 28-year-old ace golfer sits sixth on the power rankings, behind the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Harry Hall, Cam Davis and Keegan Bradley. For the unversed, Davis is the reigning champion of the Rocket Classic. The Aussie star returns this weekend to defend his title.

Despite the big competition, Cantlay tops the power rankings. Coming off the back of a T12 finish at TPC River Highlands, the 33-year-old is expected to make big moves this weekend. It is pertinent to note that the eight-time PGA Tour winner finished T2 in his only Rocket Classic outing in 2022.

Ben Griffin sits second on PGA Tour’s power rankings after a T14 finish at Travelers Championship. Englishman Harry Hall sits third as a surprise pick after six top-25 finishes in last 10 starts. Coming off the back of a T9 at Travelers, the 27-year-old will be eyeing his first Rocket Classic title on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley completes the top five after winning the Travelers Championship last week. The in-form Ryder Cup skipper is currently being rumored to become the US team’s first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. The veteran PGA Tour star will look to carry his form this weekend to make it his Bethpage dream a reality. Collin Morikawa is only sixth on the list despite being the top-rated player on the field.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club (As per PGA Tour):

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Cam Davis

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Young

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

Alex Smalley

Alex Noren

Victor Perez

Davis Thompson

Byeong Hun An

It is pertinent to note that the event, owing to its position on the calendar, will only have a limited number of top 50 World Ranked players competing for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,600,000 purse.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No. Rory McIlroy, No.3 Xander Schauffele and No.4 Justin Thomas have all decided to sit the contest out. They are expected to return for the John Deere Classic or Genesis Scottish Open that follows.

Rocket Classic 2025 early odds

Unlike PGA Tour power rankings, top-ranked Collin Morikawa starts as the outright favorite to win the Rocket Classic 2025, according to SportsLine. The ace golfer enters the Detroit contest with 12-1 odds. In-form Keegan Bradley follows him with 16-1 odds, while power rankings favorite Patrick Cantlay sits third with 18-1.

Ben Griffin (22-1), Cameron Young (28-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim (35-1), Keith Mitchell and Max Greyserman are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the Rocket Classic (as per SportsLine):

Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

