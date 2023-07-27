“Is this a serial offender?”: Padraig Harrington blasts Justin Doeden for his cheating controversy

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington joined the many voices that have weighed in on the Justin Doeden case. Harrington expressed more doubts than certainties about it, wondering if Doeden really is a "serial offender."

Recall that Justin Doeden admitted last week to cheating in a PGA Tour Canada tournament. Specifically, he erased a double bogey from his scorecard and replaced it with a birdie to make the cut.

Justin Doeden (Image via Getty).

On this issue, Padraig Harrington expressed bewilderment.

"He thought he would get away with it," he wondered.

These were Padraig Harrington's words, according to The Comeback:

"It’s hard to believe that in the modern era, somebody could still think that they could [cheat]. I honestly don’t know [if it is] a cry for help. I have no idea. It just seems bizarre that somebody would do that in a fully-fledged organized tour event. And he thought he would get away with it?”

He added:

“Is this a serial offender? I suppose that’s why we have in real life, a court system and a judge because, you know, I’m sitting here thinking, 'it makes no sense. There must be a reason why this has happened. Is this poor person under some outside pressure or something, or why would they do this?'”

Padraig Harrington is a more than authorized voice in world golf. Three wins in majors, another three victories in the PGA Tour and another 37 in different professional circuits back him up. He will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024.

Other than Padraig Harrington, who has spoken about Doeden's case

As historic as Padraig Harrington is Bernhard Langer. The German, champion of two majors and 47 other professional tournaments, said about Justin Doeden's situation, according to Golf.com:

Bernhard Langer (Image via Getty).

“How can you think you’re going to get way with changing a scorecard? You’re not just breaking a rule. You’re actually stupid. I don’t know what circumstances this player is living under and what’s going on and whether that one stroke would improve his life dramatically, I have no idea. I can’t imagine it."

Justin Doeden withdrew from the tournament he was participating in upon evidence of his cheating. He subsequently issued an apology on Twitter. The PGA Tour Canada issued a statement on how the situation will be handled, with the following text:

“A violation of the Rules of Golf is handled in accordance with the PGA Tour Canada Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations. Per Tour policy, the matter — and any related disciplinary action — will be handled internally.”

So far, it has not been made public what effect their actions will have on Justin Doeden.