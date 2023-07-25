Justin Doeden cheating case: Ottawa Open 2023 scandal explained

Professional golfer Justin Doeden has admitted to cheating during the PGA Tour Canada’s 2023 Ottawa Open that took place earlier this month. Needless to say, the scandal has left the golf community shocked.

The 28-year-old Doeden purposefully changed the score on his scorecard after his playing partner had signed it.

The incident was first brought to light by Ryan French of Monday Q Info. During the par-5 shot on the 18th hole, Doeden hit the shot into the water, and after taking a penalty stroke, he landed the ball into a bunker. It was a rough hole for the golfer, who ended up with a double bogey.

Likely to miss the cut for the Open, his playing partners were surprised to see Doeden's score be -3 later on the leaderboard and reported the issue to the officials.

On further investigation, officials found out that Doeden's partner had signed the scorecard before Doeden had asked to see it again. On looking closely, they noticed that the 7 had been erased and changed to a 5, a score which would allow him to make the cut.

Justin Doeden withdraws during investigation, admits to cheating later

The suspicious behaviour prompted an in-depth investigation into the issue, in the midst of which Justin Doeden resigned from the Ottawa Open. If the cheating were to go unnoticed, 13 players who were tied for 61st would have missed out on making the cut for the tournament. A player who wishes to remain anonymous told Ryan French:

"He could have affected my career."

Soon after, Doeden made his confession, posting on social media platforms and asking for forgiveness. He did not try to defend his actions but instead said that what he did was unacceptable.

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9"

Justin Doeden's penalty is yet to be implemented and hasn't been disclosed till now. The charges he will face are likely to be serious, and a lesson for him to remember.