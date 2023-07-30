Is Steve Stricker playing in the Senior Open?

American player Steve Stricker did not play in the 2023 Senior Open Championship, even though he was qualified to do so. The reasons for his decision have not been disclosed.

Steven Stricker was assured a spot in the Senior Open as he was eligible for the exemption "Top 60 players on the PGA Tour Champions All Time Money List as of Monday 3 July 2023." However, he chose not to make use of it. In fact, Stricker has never participated in The Senior Open Championship in his entire career on the senior circuit.

Steve Stricker, Kaulig Companies Championship - Final Round

It is worth mentioning that two weeks ago, Steve Stricker played and won the Kaulig Companies Championship, also known as The Senior PLAYERS Championship, another of the majors of the senior season.

In that tournament, held in Ohio, Stricker received $525,000 as part of the prize money. This is a sum higher than what last season's Senior Open Championship champion, Darren Clarke, received ($432,080).

The 2023 Senior Open Championship ended on Sunday with Alex Ceijka defeating Padraig Harrington in a playoff. Cejka and Harrington tied for 72 holes (5-over 289), so they played a sudden death playoff that lasted two holes.

Both made par on the first hole while Cejka birdied the second. Harrington could only manage a par, which gave the victory to the German.

Who is Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker, 56, had a successful career on the PGA Tour, where he has won 12 tournaments. He also achieved another 12 victories in other professional circuits and has had good performances in major tournaments, although he was never able to win one.

He is one of the biggest winners in the history of the John Deere Classic (3 editions, tied with D.A. Weibring).

His participation in the senior circuits has been even more successful, with 16 victories, seven of them in major tournaments (2019 Regions Tradition and US Senior Open, 2021 Senior PLAYERS Championship, 2022 Regions Tradition, 2023 Regions Tradition, Senior PGA Championship and Senior PLAYERS Championship).

His other wins at this level have come at the 2018 Cologuard Classic, Sanford International and Rapiscan Systems Classic, 2020 Chubb Classic, 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Sanford International and The Ally Challenge, and 2023 American Family Insurance Championship and Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

His 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour Champions has been remarkable, with five wins, five runner-up finishes and three other Top 10s. He has played 13 tournaments and hasn't missed the cut in any of them.

He is currently ranked first in the list for the Schwab Cup, more than 2,000 points ahead of the runner-up, Bernhard Langer. His earnings for the season exceed 3.5 million dollars.