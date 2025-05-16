"Is Tiger Woods broke?" - Fans react after the 15x major champion offers advice to those playing Quail Hollow at home

As top golfers are currently competing for the 2025 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods offered advice for those who are playing Quail Hollow on the PGA Tour 2k25 game at home. Fans have started reacting to Woods' post on X as the legendary golfer pointed out 'difficult greens' at Quail Hollow on Friday.

Tiger Woods, a legendary name in golf, has four PGA Championship wins under his name. Woods has actively contributed towards the buildup of this game. He is a playable character, he is featured on the cover (Deluxe and Legend editions) and also has a GOAT checklist, which lets players embark on Tiger Woods' epic journey.

Apart from that, he has been a part of the development as well, following his long-standing partnership with 2K Sports. Woods serves as an Executive Producer and Consultant, thus improving the game's overall run.

On May 16, 2025, Woods reposted a promotional clip from PGA Tour 2k25, urging fans to try out Quail Hollow at home. Woods wrote in his post:

"If you’re playing Quail Hollow at home, remember precision off the tee, don’t get greedy, and set yourself up for those difficult greens. Good luck!"

Fans in the comment sections quickly reacted to Woods' post. Some of them trolled him, and a section of them kept rooting for his comeback in competitive golf tournaments.

One fan asked a question which has received over 1.6k views so far:

"We have to ask the question. Is Tiger Woods broke?"

"Hi Tiger you wanna hang out a grab a burger?" Another X-user commented asking Woods.

"Come back Tiger!" A fan claimed for Woods' comeback in the comments.

"lmao what does this guy Tiger know about Quail Hollow???" An X-user hinted at Tiger's winless record at Quail Hollow.

"Woods!! These tournaments lack excitement without your presence, " someone else did express their longing to see Woods compete.

"Are you playing from home too," one fan wanted to know.

Woods' addition in the covers and the game of PGA Tour 2k25 is a homage to his successful career and his status as a golfing great.

Tiger Woods talked about his inclusion in PGA Tour 2K25

On February 28, 2025, the 2025 edition of the popular game came out for PC, Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. The PGA Tour 2K25 has introduced golf majors Masters, The Open, the U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship, where players can compete and try to win events.

During the launch of this game, Tiger Woods talked about what fans can get by playing his or others characters in major tournaments. He said (as quoted by ESPN):

"Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors. In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPlayers, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me."

The PGA Tour 2K25 also offers players to go through prestigious golf majors, 29 licensed iconic golf courses like TPC Sawgrass, Oakmont Country Club, and Royal Portrush and recreate iconic moments.

