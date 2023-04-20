Is Tiger Woods' caddie playing the 2023 Zurich Classic? 

Tiger Woods has sidelined himself from the Zurich Classic due to his injuries but his caddie Joe LaCava is still in the game. However, he is not playing in the tournament but instead doing what he is good at. LaCava is serving as the caddie of American golfer Steve Stricker.

Stricker had asked LaCava's son to caddie him for the competition, but his schedule was preoccupied and unfortunately, he could not make it.

Stricker's wife Nikki suggested he should ask senior Joe and luckily he agreed. Speaking about his new caddie, Steve Stricker said:

“I literally said, I can ask Joe, but I don’t think he’s going to want to come. ‘Fifty-five-year-old guy, washed-up Tour player. Do I really want to come all the way from (Connecticut) down to New Orleans?’ So my thinking went away from Joe Sr. right away. I’m like, he’s not going to want to come here. I asked a bunch of other guys and nobody could make it.”

He added:

“Now he’s upset I asked his kid first. He’s such a great guy, fun to be with, easy to be with. Obviously is very good at what he does. We’ve been having fun with him so far. But that’s, short story made long, that’s how it ended up being."

Steve Stricker teams up with Zach Johnson at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Steve Stricker has teamed up with Zach Johnson for the Zurich Classic. Interestingly, Stricker is a former victorious captain of the Ryder Cup, while Johnson is his successor to lead the US team at the tournament in 2023.

Both of them registered for the Zurich Classic and will start with the first round at 1:31 pm ET on the first hole alongside the team of Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari.

Here is the full tee time of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans first round:

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. ET: Kevin Stadler, Geoff Ogilvy, Grayson Murray, Wesley Bryan

8:13 a.m. ET: Kevin Chappell, Jason Dufner, D.J. Trahan, Chad Collins

8:26 a.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Ryan Brehm, Ryan Armour, Jim Herman

8:39 a.m. ET: Scott Stallings, Trey Mullinax, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor

8:52 a.m. ET: Patton Kizzire, Brendon Todd, Scott Brown, Richy Werenski

9:05 a.m. ET: Troy Merritt, Robert Streb, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

9:18 a.m. ET: Paresh Amin, Michael Thompson, Matti Schmid, Dylan Frittelli

9:31 a.m. ET: Sung Kang, Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky, Aaron Rai

9:44 a.m. ET: William McGirt, Chris Stroud, Andrew Novak, Trevor Cone

9:57 a.m. ET: Scott Harrington, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Zac Blair

1:05 p.m. ET: Jonas Blixt, David Lingmerth, Kelly Kraft, Kevin Tway

1:18 p.m. ET: Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole, Sam Saunders

1:31 p.m. ET: Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari

1:44 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:57 p.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery, Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen

2:10 p.m. ET, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler

2:23 p.m. ET: Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schwab

2:36 p.m. ET: Doug Ghim, Kramer Hickok, Ryan Gerard, Ben Griffin

2:49 p.m. ET: Will Gordon, Davis Thompson, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

3:02 p.m. ET: Sean O’Hair, Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

8:13 a.m. ET: Matthew NeSmith, Taylor Moore, Doc Redmann, Sam Ryder

8:26 a.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, Sungjae Im, Justin Suh, Sahith Theegala

8:39 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Harris English

8:52 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick

9:05 a.m. ET: Hayden Buckley, J.J. Spaun, Nick Hardy, Davis Riley

9:18 a.m. ET: Robby Shelton, Lee Hodges, Michael Gligic, Taylor Pendrith

9:31 a.m. ET: D.A. Points, Jimmy Walker, Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu

9:44 a.m. ET: Fabián Gómez, Augusto Núñez, Cody Gribble, Paul Haley II

9:57 a.m. ET: Kevin Roy, Brent Grant, Trevor Werbylo, Tano Goya

1:05 p.m. ET: Kyle Stanley, Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst, Robert Garrigus

1:18 p.m. ET: John Daly, David Duval, Henrik Norlander, Luke List

1:31 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

1:44 p.m. ET: Hank Lebioda, Tyler Duncan, Brice Garnett, Grayson Siggs

1:57 p.m. ET: Martin Trainer Chad Ramey S.Y. Noh Michael Kim

2:10 p.m. ET: Callum Shinkwin, Matt Wallace, MJ Daffue, Erik van Rooyen

2:23 p.m. ET: Dylan Wu, Justin Lower, Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim

2:36 p.m. ET: Sam Stevens, Max McGreevy, Ben Taylor, Callum Tarren

2:49 p.m. ET: Aaron Baddeley, Harrison Endycott, Greg Chalmers, Cameron Percy

3:02 p.m. ET: Kyle Westmoreland, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall

