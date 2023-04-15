Is Tiger Woods eligible for PIP payout this year?

Tiger Woods topped the PIP payouts last year. But due to leg injuries, he missed several tournaments this year, resulting in people doubting him earning a PIP profit this year.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released the new criteria to be eligible for the PIP benefits. To earn money, golfers must compete in all 13 elevated events as well as three other competitions. However, he later announced an exception that players were allowed to skip one elevated event.

Monahan had one more exception in the PIP payout and this was Tiger Woods. Although the former World No.1 golfer could not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the PIP Payouts, he will still earn the benefits as stated by Monahan.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour Commissioner spoke to reporters in Kapalua and said:

“Guys are going to play the events. So that’s the policy. I have discretion, OK? This is something we haven’t done before. So ultimately, if that happens, then that’s, going back to your earlier question, at the end of the day I’ll work with our team, I’ll understand the situation, and we’ll make a decision.”

According to the Associated Press, the commissioner has made additional exceptions, and players who have missed tournaments due to serious illnesses will also profit. They reported:

"The commissioner has discretion to award PIP money to players who don't meet the tournament limit if they have a serious injury or other emergency that keeps them from playing."

This suggests that Tiger Woods will earn a profit. Speaking about Woods, Monahan said:

“Tiger isn’t going to get a decrease."

It is important to note that Woods has won the PIP Championship twice, but due to his physical limitations, he has missed several events in the last two years. Moreover, he has limited himself to playing in major tournaments.

2022 PIP payout

In 2022, Tiger Woods received $15 million in PIP benefits, followed by Rory McIlroy, who received $12 million. Jordan Spieth was awarded $9 million, while Justin Thomas won $7.5 million.

The following are the top 20 PIP Payout Amounts for 2022:

1. Tiger Woods - PIP amount: $15 million

2. Rory McIlroy - PIP amount: $12 million

3. Jordan Spieth - PIP amount: $9 million

4. Justin Thomas - PIP amount: $7.5 million

5. Jon Rahm - PIP amount: $6 million

6. Scottie Scheffler - PIP amount: $5.5 million

7. Xander Schauffele - PIP amount: $5 million

8. Matt Fitzpatrick - PIP amount: $5 million

9. Will Zalatoris - PIP amount: $5 million

10. Tony Finau - PIP amount: $5 million

11. Collin Morikawa - PIP amount: $3 million

12. Shane Lowry - PIP amount: $3 million

13. Kevin Kisner - PIP amount: $3 million

14. Max Homa - PIP amount: $3 million

15. Billy Horschel - PIP amount: $3 million

16. Rickie Fowler - PIP amount: $2 million

17. Adam Scott - PIP amount: $2 million

18. Jason Day - PIP amount: $2 million

19. Patrick Cantlay - PIP amount: $2 million

20. Viktor Hovland - PIP amount: $2 million

