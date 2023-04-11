Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage?

Tiger Woods withdrew from The Masters after the second round because his right foot was in terrible condition and it was hard for him to even stand on the golf course. He has been struggling with leg injuries for two years and his condition is still not better.
Tiger Woods developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the World Hero Challenge in December 2022. His injuries have interrupted his performances and he won't be returning to the golf course soon.
Woods will not participate in the 2023 RBC Heritage event, which is scheduled to take place from April 13 to 16 at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
The tournament has a purse of $20 million and features more than 144 golfers from around the world. The list includes Jon Rahm, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, and many others. But Woods will miss the tournament.
Tiger Woods has only played in two tournaments this year and previously confessed in one of his interviews that he would only be playing in major tournaments. However, considering his health, it's difficult to ascertain when he will return to the golf course.
Rory McIlroy withdraws from the 2023 RBC Heritage
Around 144 golfers will be playing at this week's RBC Heritage. However, Tiger Woods' best friend and former World No. 1, Rory McIlroy decided not to play in the tournament. The PGA Tour confirmed McIlroy's shocking withdrawal.
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at The Masters after the second round. He had previously not qualified for the third round of The Players Championship.
RBC Heritage is one of the designated events, with a purse of $20 million. Almost all the top-ranked golfers will be playing in the event, with the core exceptions of Rory McIlroy and his best friend Tiger Woods.
Here's the 2023 RBC Heritage field:
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Will Zalatoris