Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage?

Tiger Woods withdrew from The Masters after the second round because his right foot was in terrible condition and it was hard for him to even stand on the golf course. He has been struggling with leg injuries for two years and his condition is still not better.

Tiger Woods developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the World Hero Challenge in December 2022. His injuries have interrupted his performances and he won't be returning to the golf course soon.

Woods will not participate in the 2023 RBC Heritage event, which is scheduled to take place from April 13 to 16 at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

The tournament has a purse of $20 million and features more than 144 golfers from around the world. The list includes Jon Rahm, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, and many others. But Woods will miss the tournament.

Tiger Woods has only played in two tournaments this year and previously confessed in one of his interviews that he would only be playing in major tournaments. However, considering his health, it's difficult to ascertain when he will return to the golf course.

Rory McIlroy withdraws from the 2023 RBC Heritage

Around 144 golfers will be playing at this week's RBC Heritage. However, Tiger Woods' best friend and former World No. 1, Rory McIlroy decided not to play in the tournament. The PGA Tour confirmed McIlroy's shocking withdrawal.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at The Masters after the second round. He had previously not qualified for the third round of The Players Championship.

RBC Heritage is one of the designated events, with a purse of $20 million. Almost all the top-ranked golfers will be playing in the event, with the core exceptions of Rory McIlroy and his best friend Tiger Woods.

Here's the 2023 RBC Heritage field:

