“It was a better start”: Tiger Woods reflects on his 2nd-round performance at Hero World Classic

Tiger Woods is the main attraction at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, as it marks his return to competitive activity after six months.

Woods gave an interview to Golf Channel after his second round at the event, in which he looked much better than the first day. He reflected on his performance, particularly the less happy moments of the round.

"I cleaned it up [his game] a little bit, from yesterday, for sure," he said. "I didn't quite have the finish I would like to have, missed a couple of putts coming in and made a couple of little mistakes. But overall, it was a better start, better commitment, I kept it going with that today and I just wish I would've made a couple more putts to keep the round going."

Reflecting on his performance on the back nine during the second round as well as the first (far less impressive than his front nine play), Tiger Woods said:

"Maybe because I haven't played in a while? I've played, what... one tournament all year, or two tournaments all year. I'm rusty, and this golf course will bring that out of you a little bit too. Unfortunatelly, I just haven't finished off my last two rounds the way I would like to, and I get two more days to prove it."

How has the Hero World Challenge been for Tiger Woods so far?

Tiger Woods has gone from strength to strength during the two rounds that have been played at the Hero World Challenge. Between the first and second rounds, he has had a five-stroke improvement.

On Thursday, Tiger Woods finished with a score of 3-over 75. He looked good on the front nine, which he played for even par, with two birdies and two bogeys. But on the back nine, he was unable to keep pace and could only manage two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

On Friday, Woods was tighter. This time his front nine was quite remarkable. He finished the first nine holes at -4, with four birdies and zero bogeys. The back nine was again the problem, as he managed only one birdie and three bogeys.

Woods has shown flashes of greatness, hitting spectacular drives, such as a 370-yard drive in the second round. He has also looked good with the putter; on the 11th hole of the first round, he made a 49-foot putt, while he made a 29-footer on the 17th hole of the second round.

Most of the media covering the event, such as Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, report that Woods' swing is shorter and less fast than it used to be. Yet the general opinion is that he is in good physical shape.