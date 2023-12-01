Tiger Woods hits a fascinating 370-yard bomb shot at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is currently playing at the Albany Golf Club in the Hero World Challenge. He has returned to the game after almost an eight-month break. He suffered an ankle injury at the Augusta National Golf Club in the 2023 Masters and subsequently had to go through a subtalar fusion procedure to get it treated.

NUCLR GOLF, a top social media page for golf updates, shared a post on X, in which a graphic image portrayed the fascinating 370-yard shot by Woods on the 15th hole.

Although Tiger Woods eventually shot a bogey on the par 15th hole, it might have brought some belief among golf fans that he would shoot a birdie on that hole.

After shooting a monstrous 370-yard in his first stroke, he shot a 173-yard stroke to get near the hole. However, it was followed by a ball landing in a bunker and Woods had to shoot two strokes to get his ball out on the greens again. He took three more strokes to put the ball inside the hole.

How has Tiger Woods performed at the Hero World Challenge so far?

The comeback tournament of the 15-time Major champion has been going on decently so far in The Bahamas. He sits on solo 15th rank on the leaderboard (at the time of this article's writing).

Tiger Woods started his Hero World Challenge campaign at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas on Thursday, November 30. He started with two consecutive par shots in the first round, followed by a blistering birdie on the third hole.

Later, he went on to shoot a bogey, a birdie, and again a bogey on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes, respectively. In the front nine holes, Woods shot par 36 with the help of five par strokes, two birdies, and two bogeys.

In the back nine holes, Tiger Woods carded a score of 3 over 39. He managed to shoot three par strokes on the 10th, 13th, and 18th holes. He shot two birdies on the 11th and 14th holes. His scorecard also included three bogeys on the 12th, 16th, and 17th holes and a double bogey on the 15th hole.

The legendary golfer started his second day of the Hero World Challenge on solo 18th rank on the leaderboard. He shot four birdies in his front nine holes and carded a score of 4 under 36.

However, in the back nine holes, Tiger Woods shot three bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes and could card just one birdie on the 17th hole. This got his back nine scores to 2 over 38.

Woods ended his second day with an overall score of 2 under 70 and is currently placed solo 15th rank on the Hero World Challenge leaderboard.