Tiger Woods spotted practicing at the Albany Golf Club as comeback rumors intensify

Tiger Woods' return to the courses is imminent, or at least that's what the golf world hopes. The legend has been seen taking part in activities more or less associated with the sport for several weeks, leaving even his staunchest detractors on the edge of their seats.

This Thursday, November 16, Woods was spotted on the practice range at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. This is the same course where the Hero World Challenge will be played in a month's time.

Tiger Woods' presence at Albany Golf Club was part of a corporate outing for one of his sponsors, Monster Energy. It has not been reported whether Woods played any rounds, but he did practice on the range.

Monster Energy is the second-largest-selling energy drink brand in the United States. It also maintains a huge sports sponsorship program, especially in action sports, motorsports, and esports. However, the company considers the sponsorship of Woods as an essential part of its portfolio.

Rumors that Woods may be close to returning to competitive activity are growing. Recently, he unveiled the Hero World Challenge field, leaving one spot open. Officially, it was said that the identity of the player will be released at a later date, but most fans expect it to be covered by Woods himself.

All seems to be going well with Tiger Woods' health

Tiger Woods hasn't given many updates on his health status recently beyond stating that his ankle was "pain-free" a few days ago. However, his days have been increasingly busy and active.

This Wednesday, November 15, Woods walked all 18 holes of the golf course played by his son, Charlie, to help his team win the Florida High School Athletic Association tournament.

Woods also caddied for Charlie in several other events, including the Notah Begay III Junior National Championship. The legend was present at the World Wide Technology Championship, played at a course designed by him (El Cardonal, Los Cabos, Mexico).

Woods also participated in the annual Bridgestone Golf video/photo shoot and the TW Invitational at Pebble Beach.

All this has been in the midst of preparations for the TGL League that have demanded a lot of hard work. This includes the collapse of the SoFi Center dome, where the event will be played.

This collapse left no human casualties but is expected to delay the start of the league. No official reports have been made so far.

Woods' activity in the TGL League also included the founding and registration of the sixth and last team of the league, Jupiter Links Golf Club. Woods himself was announced as the team's first player.