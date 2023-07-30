“It has been my biggest dream”: Celine Boutier summarizes what $1,000,000 worth Amundi Evian Championship win means

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship has ended in historic fashion, as Celine Boutier lifted the trophy by winning her first ever major. Boutier created history when she became the first Frenchwoman to win the major at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France.

She won the tournament 6 shots clear of Brooke Henderson, the 2022 winner in front of her home crowd, becoming the fifth golfer to win their first major at the Evian Championship.

Needless to say, it was a big honor for Celine Boutier to win in front of her home crowd, who willed her on to win. This is her fourth victory as a pro, and it was quite emotional for her. Speaking via Golf Digest she said:

"Honestly, it has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Celine Boutier makes French history on the LPGA Tour during the 2023 season

Celine Boutier has been making French history on the LPGA Tour this year, by becoming the winningest player from her country with a win at the Drive On Championship.

The pressure was a lot for the French golfer going into the final round of the Evian Championship. She said:

"That was pretty unexpected. I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well, and I had a good opportunity on one, and the putt on two was definitely a bonus."

Boutier becmae the third French native to win a major on the LPGA after Catherine Lacoste, who won the U.S. Women's Open in 1967 and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc at the 2003 Evian Championship.

Following is the prize money payout for the top 10 at the Evian Championship:

Win: Celine Boutier, -14, $1,000,000

2: Brooke M. Henderson, -8, $585,967

T-3: Celine Borge, -7, $283,278

T-3: Gaby Lopez, -7, $283,278

T-3: A Lim Kim, -7, $283,278

T-3: Yuka Saso, -7, $283,278

T-3: Nasa Hataoka, -7, $283,278

8: Gemma Dryburgh, -6, $158,805

T-9: Atthaya Thitikul, -5, $122,100

T-9: Megan Khang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Su Ji Kim, -5, $122,100

T-9: Rose Zhang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Nelly Korda, -5, $122,100

T-14: Jennifer Kupcho, -4, $95,922

T-14: Esther Henseleit, -4, $95,922