“It was a crazy day”: Max Homa holds off challenges from Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard to win Nedbank Golf Challenge

Max Homa reigned victorious at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge, lifting the trophy at Sun City in his very first international win. He held off Nicolai Hojgaard by four strokes to claim victory on the final day of what is known as Africa's major.

With a score of six under 66 on the last day, Max Homa finished at a cumulative 19 under par after a consistent performance over the four days. He also received tough competition from Thorbjorn Olesen, who caught up to him a few times on the final day.

However, Homa held his own despite the pressure. He made a sensational eagle at the par-5 ninth hole to take back the lead in the tournament. Elated about his victory, Max Homa said, via SkySports (h/t the Independent):

"It’s been a dream 10 or 11 days. It was a crazy day - I got off to such a great start and Thorbjorn was playing unbelievable. He kept pushing us along and Nicolai was playing phenomenal golf so it was fun."

The 16th hole posed a rather awkward challenge for Homa. However, he saved it before the ball ran away from him, sinking it at an important time.

"It was an awkward putt. My speed was great for the first three days - I don’t know if it was nerves or if my speed was just awful all day today. That one wasn’t very good either but it hit the back of the cup thankfully."

"Everyone has been so welcoming and kind"- Max Homa enjoys new fanbase at Nedbank Golf Challenge

The Nedbank Golf Challenge has seen a gradual growth in popularity over the last few years, and this year managed to attract several PGAT and DP World Tour stars. Needless to say, the fans did not disappoint.

Sharing his experience of playing in Sun City, Homa added, via the aforementioned source:

"It's just been tremendous to get to travel to a new place, meet so [many] amazing people. The fans have been amazing; everyone has been so welcoming and kind. To be granted the opportunity to even be here, I was truly grateful for, but to come out with a trophy is just cherry on top."

Nicolai Hojgaard eventually finished in sole second place, while Thorbjorn Olesen finished sole third. Last year's winner, Tommy Fleetwood, finished tied 12th with a cumulative score of seven under par.