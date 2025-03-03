"It is embarrassing";" Destroyed LIV Adelaide" - Tweet about LIV Golf's ratings rising compared to PGA Tour sparks debate among fans

The PGA Tour’s rival league, LIV Golf, concluded its second event of the year in Adelaide on February 16. According to recent reports, LIV Golf ratings are allegedly rising higher than the PGA Tour’s, and fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to it.

The PGA Tour just concluded the Cognizant Classic at the Grange Golf Club, where Joe Highsmith lifted the trophy. According to a tweet by LIV Golf Insider, the PGA Tour’s ratings have been dropping, while the Saudi-backed league has experienced good ratings and reviews.

The tweet alleged that the Cognizant Classic field featured low-profile players, whereas every LIV Golf event promises a star-studded field.

“NBC executives watching the Cognizant leaderboard like 👀📉… not a single known name in sight. The best thing about #LIVGolf? Every single event guarantees a star-studded field. There’s a reason #LIVGolf ratings are climbing while the PGA Tour’s are tanking. NBC is PISSED!” LIV Golf Insider said via X.

This post sparked a debate among golf fans.

“It is embarrassing!” one fan said.

“Yep. But fun fact- Destroyed LIV Adelaide in every way,” another fan said.

More fans took to X to air their mixed opinions. Some believe that The PGA Tour will still remain viable in the near future and that the LIV model isn’t sustainable. On the other hand, others say that The PGA Tour standard has dropped, and LIV Golf is more interesting.

“The standard on PGA Tour now is rubbish compared to what it was,” an X user said.

“How was the LIV event this week? Oh that’s right…they only play garbage 54 man closed shop fields 14 times a year. Tournaments like the Cognizant prove just how stupid the LIV model is.” another X user argued.

“Even LIV players are bored with LIV. The Tour will survive…you’re hoping against hope fanboy. When PIF pulls the plug…come back and watch some real golf,” one user said via X.

“For fans, @livgolf_league is the most entertaining golf you can watch. Whether it’s for the team or individual player, every shot can change the outcome. @PGATOUR is like watching a freshly painted room dry,” another X user said.

According to YeahClickClack data, LIV Golf's most recent event in Adelaide reportedly saw an average of 249,000 viewers, and 100,000 people physically in attendance for the tournament. These numbers where a sharp contrast to those recorded at the season opener in Riyadh: 19,000 viewers on Fox Sports 2.

On the other hand, about 2.9 million viewers reportedly tuned in for the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.

Despite the apparent hostility between LIV Golf and The PGA Tour fans, there have been recent talks about a potential merger between the two golf associations.

President Donald Trump gets involved with LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger talks

The two rival golf associations have been gearing towards making a move to finally unite after so many years of rivalry. Last month, The PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, concerning the matter.

In a statement released by The PGA Tour, the organization confirmed that Trump’s involvement has brought both parties closer to a reunification.

“We want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf,” the PGA Tour statement read. (Via ESPN)

As of now, no final decision has been made yet regarding the merger.

