“It was too fast. Too furious” – Fans react to Collin Morikawa’s ‘crazy unlucky’ shot in Hawaii

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is underway at the Kapalua Plantation Course, with Collin Morikawa in the lead. Morikawa was tied with Jon Rahm during the tournament's first round, but in the second round, he topped the leaderboard.

During his match in Hawaii, Morikawa hit a shot, and it almost went into the hole. But the ball rolled out and went from the side, missing the spot by a few millimeters.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the crazy, unlucky shot on their Instagram page, where fans took to the comments section to talk about it.

It was unlucky because the ball had almost touched the hole before going down the line. In the video with the caption, "How did this not go?" The fans said:

"It was too fast. Too furious."

Speed was one reason for the unlucky shot, and people talked about it on social media. They commented:

"He hit it too hard."

"Because he missed it".

"Physics is a real jerk sometimes."

"Too fast, wrong line."

"Such a mystery".

Some explained the term 'lip-out' in the comment section. For the uninitiated, "lip-out" is a term in golf used to define the ball when it touches the edges of the hole without falling in.

Fans wrote in the comments:

"It's called lip-out, Happens sometimes."

"Looks like the ball has too much speed and rolled out."

People also talked about the heavy breathing of the announcer on the mic. They wrote:

"Can we talk about the announcer breathing heavily then blamed it on a paint job. He's definitely the guy rounding 9 needing a diet coke."

While another jotted:

"Please turn down Azinger's mic. I'm sick of listening to that dude breathe."

It is important to note that the Sentry Tournament of Champions will have its finale on Sunday, January 8.

Collin Morikawa takes a six-shot lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Morikawa secured his lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the third day. He topped the tally with a six-shot lead after 54 holes, followed by British golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, who was paired up at T2 alongside J.J. Spaun and last year's Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Here is the Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard after the third round.

1. Collin Morikawa

T2. Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J Spaun, and Scottie Scheffler

T5. Jon Rahm and Tom Kim

T7. Max Homa, and Sunjae Im

T9. Hideki Matsuyama, K.H Lee, Brian Harman, and Jordan Spieth

T13. Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston, and Tony Finau

T16. Patrick Cantlay, Aaron Wise, and Luke List

T19. Justin Thomas, Scott Stallings, Ryan Brehm, Will Zalatoris, and Seamus Power

24. Corey Conners

25. Sepp Straka

T25. Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, and Trey Mullinax

T29. Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala, and Adam Scott

T32. Billy Horschel, and Mackenzie Hughes

34. Sam Burns

35. Keegan Bradley

36. Chez Reavie

T37. Chad Ramey and Adam Svensson

Noticeably, Xander Schauffele withdrew from the Championship after the second round due to his backache. The current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, was slated to play in the tournament, but he has also opted out ahead of the event.

