“It was flipped upside down” - Paige Spiranac reveals what she planned to do before going viral

Paige Spiranac is now one of the most well-known faces in golf and has made her name as a popular influencer. However, before becoming a social media sensation, she had planned to become a college golf coach. She made this revelation in a recent Q&A session on Instagram.
On Tuesday, August 5, Spiranac hosted a Q&A session on Instagram where she answered some interesting questions from fans. During the session, one of her fans asked about her career plans if she weren’t gaming and creating content.
"I would have 1000% been a college golf coach," she replied. "That was actually the plan. I had another semester left at SDSU, and I was going to be the assistant coach. I probably would have been the assistant coach there for a couple of years and maybe gone off and been the head coach somewhere.
"But I have such a passion for coaching, and even the instructional work that I do on here is what I love to do the most. That is what I was planning on doing. That was the next step for me. And then that summer, I ended up going viral and my whole life changed, it was flipped upside down," she added.
Paige Spiranac was recently seen in Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Chris McDonald. She is one of the many golfers who have cameos in the sequel to the comedy classic.
Paige Spiranac gets transparent about work done on her body
In another question, one fan asked Paige Spiranac if she had ever gone under the knife. While the 32-year-old influencer denied doing work on her body, she admitted that she had gotten a nose job in the past.
"I've had my nose done," she said. "And then I've had filler work done in the past, but I don't think I have any filler left in my face right now... don't have any Botox in my face currently."
Spiranac added that she would consider doing work on her upper forehead and around her eyes. She also spoke about planning to get dental work and laser treatments for skin tightening in the future.
Paige Spiranac has over 4 million fans on Instagram and more than 1 million on X. Her YouTube channel has over 452K subscribers, where she often shares important golf tips. Besides, she is also on Passes, a subscription-based website where she interacts with fans.