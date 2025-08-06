“It was flipped upside down” - Paige Spiranac reveals what she planned to do before going viral

Paige Spiranac is now one of the most well-known faces in golf and has made her name as a popular influencer. However, before becoming a social media sensation, she had planned to become a college golf coach. She made this revelation in a recent Q&A session on Instagram.

Ad

On Tuesday, August 5, Spiranac hosted a Q&A session on Instagram where she answered some interesting questions from fans. During the session, one of her fans asked about her career plans if she weren’t gaming and creating content.

"I would have 1000% been a college golf coach," she replied. "That was actually the plan. I had another semester left at SDSU, and I was going to be the assistant coach. I probably would have been the assistant coach there for a couple of years and maybe gone off and been the head coach somewhere.

Ad

Trending

"But I have such a passion for coaching, and even the instructional work that I do on here is what I love to do the most. That is what I was planning on doing. That was the next step for me. And then that summer, I ended up going viral and my whole life changed, it was flipped upside down," she added.

Ad

Image via Instagram@_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac was recently seen in Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Chris McDonald. She is one of the many golfers who have cameos in the sequel to the comedy classic.

Ad

Paige Spiranac gets transparent about work done on her body

In another question, one fan asked Paige Spiranac if she had ever gone under the knife. While the 32-year-old influencer denied doing work on her body, she admitted that she had gotten a nose job in the past.

"I've had my nose done," she said. "And then I've had filler work done in the past, but I don't think I have any filler left in my face right now... don't have any Botox in my face currently."

Ad

Spiranac added that she would consider doing work on her upper forehead and around her eyes. She also spoke about planning to get dental work and laser treatments for skin tightening in the future.

Paige Spiranac has over 4 million fans on Instagram and more than 1 million on X. Her YouTube channel has over 452K subscribers, where she often shares important golf tips. Besides, she is also on Passes, a subscription-based website where she interacts with fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More