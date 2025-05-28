Paige Spiranac has officially joined the Grass League, a new golf league that has started up. Much like TGL, it does not function in opposition to the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, so it's not LIV Golf. It is totally different and unaffiliated.

Spiranac did a Q&A on the Grass League Instagram story, answering all sorts of questions. In one, a fan asked what her new role would be with the league. She said she'd "mostly be focusing" on developing and growing the brand, which is her strength since she's an influencer who has grown and developed her brand into millions of followers.

Paige Spiranac answered a ton of questions on social media (Instagram/grassleague)

The former LPGA Tour golfer said:

"[I will be] seeking out new team owners, new talent, and new partnerships."

In another, a fan asked how this collaboration came about. Quoting her interaction with Grass League co-founder Jimmy Hoselton, she replied:

"I heard so much about the Grass League and I was really interested, and so at the WM, I met Jimmy [Hoselton], one of the co-founders. There was so much synergy between my brand and their brand, and where I thought the Grass League could go. I was sharing all of my ideas, and it just clicked."

Spiranac also said that brand development is a "huge passion" of hers, so she's very excited to get things rolling with the new league. She described it as a "high-stakes" league that plays two-man scrambles on par-three courses.

Paige Spiranac shares her excitement for the Grass League

Paige Spiranac is going to be an executive for the Grass League, but she also hinted at the fact that she might compete as a player as well. However, first and foremost, she's aiming to help things grow on the back end.

Paige Spiranac is back with a new venture (Image via Getty)

She said via Forbes:

“One thing that is really big for me is developing talent. There are so many talented players and also future personalities playing in Grass League getting Grass League out there, people knowing exactly what it is as soon as they hear that name."

She added:

“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business: brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement... It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business, so now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to."

Spiranac has been hard at work growing her own brand since she walked away from a professional golf career in 2019. After college, she was poised to become one of the faces of women's golf, but she decided it wasn't for her and became an influencer. Years later, she'll put those skills to the test once more for the Grass League.

