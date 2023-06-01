“It was like solving a math problem” - Jason Day opens up on his bout with injuries ahead of the Memorial Tournament 2023

A few years ago, Jason Day was one of the top golfers until his career took an unexpected hit due to a severe back injury. The Australian star went winless for five years, and his rankings plunged, so much so that he was ranked World No. 112 ahead of this year.

However, Day was successful in turning it around this season. This season, he had seven top-10 finishes in 13 starts. His title drought also came to an end last month at AT&T Byron Nelson, where he beat Austin Eckroat and Si-woo Kim by a single stroke.

As per the 2015 PGA Championship winner, dealing with injuries was no less difficult than solving a complex math equation.

He was quoted saying, as per Golfweek:

"It was like solving a math problem, a complex math problem. You’re just trying to figure one piece out, and then you go to the next problem and figure that out. You start unraveling everything. It’s amazing when you unravel one thing, and that causes a few other things to change. There’s a massive chain reaction."

It's not just back problems that Day is dealing with. During the pre-event press conference of the Wells Fargo Championship last month, he revealed that he suffered from vertigo during the final round of the Masters.

He was quoted as saying via Golf.com:

"So last round of the Masters I had vertigo, so that was obviously not fun to play in that final round. We had to finish our third round Sunday morning and then I was sitting in the caddie hut and that's when I got vertigo."

"I think it's just hard because when you feel like you're running on all cylinders, you're making a lot of birdies, you're doing a lot of good things, it's difficult when sometimes the health plays a factor"

When will Jason Day tee off at the Memorial Tournament in 2023?

Jason Day doesn't have many happy memories at Muirfield Village. In 13 starts, he has been able to make only one top-10 finish, which came back in 2020 when he finished T-4. Day admitted that Muirfield Village hasn't suited him, despite playing here a lot. This year, he will be looking to change this.

Day is paired alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds at Muirfield Village. The trio will tee off on Hole 10 at 8:05 am on Thursday, June 1.

Here are the tee details for all the players for the first round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Tee 1

7 am: Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

7:12 am: Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

7:24 am: Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

7:36 am: Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:48 am: Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

8 am: Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:12 am: Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:24 am: J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:36 am: Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

8:48 am: Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

12:05 pm: Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

12:17 pm: David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt Nesmith

12:29 pm: Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 pm: Rory Mcilroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:17 pm: Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:29 pm: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegals

1:41 pm: Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

1:53 pm: MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

Tee 10

7:05 am: Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

7:17 am: Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An, Denny Mccarthy

7:29 am: Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:41 am: Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 am: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 am: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 am: Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:29 am: Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 am: Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 am: Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12 Noon: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm: David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

12:24 pm: Adam Long, William Mcgirt, K.J. Choi

12:36 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:48 pm: Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

1 pm: Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:12 pm: Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 pm: Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:36 pm: Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

1:48 pm: Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluz

Poll : 0 votes