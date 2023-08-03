"It'll be a game changer" - Kevin Na believes a LIV event in his homeland will revolutionize golf scene in South Korea and possibly, India     

Korean American golfer Kevin Na is confident about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to transform the game of golf in South Korea and possibly in India. He believes that the Breakaway series will boost popularity and be a 'game changer' once an event is conducted over there.

Recently the Iron Heads GC captain Na and his fellow teammate Danny Lee visited South Korea in hopes of a potential League event there.

He spoke in an interview about how golf in Korea can grow after the LIV Golf League organizes an event there. He also revealed that the League asked for his help to build connections in his homeland and then possibly conduct a tournament that could probably grow the popularity of the game.

Kevin Na emphasized a number of golfers already coming out of the country over the past few years. As quoted by Golf Monthly, he said:

"Once we have an event over there, I think you'll get the whole golfing fans in Korea. I think golf has really grown in Korea over the last 10-plus years, and we've created a lot of great golfers that play well around the world, male and female."

Kevin Na was confident about a potential tournament happening next year or in 2025. He added that the decision lies with LIV Golf to conduct an event there.

"I think once they see the product, if we do end up playing there next year, I know for 2025 most likely it'll happen, and hopefully next year it does, and I think it'll be a game changer. I think that's more LIV. I think that they are the ones who make that decision," said Na.

"It's still new to them" - Kevin Na thinks that golf fans in Korea are learning about LIV Golf

The Korean American golfer is on the professional golf circuit for about two decades now. Last year in 2022, he gave up his PGA Tour card to join the LIV Golf League. After joining the breakaway series, he has been constantly connecting with his old sponsors in Korea to grow the game of golf there.

While speaking on the concept of the League to Korean people, Kevin Na said that they are still processing the format. He said:

"I think the Korean fans are learning more about LIV and about the Iron Heads. It's still new to them. And right now they're only translating what is all the articles and the media that's been posted, they just translate it."

Na emphasized about no direct prelude is available for LIV information, however, he feels that moving forward the league would address the same.

Kevin Na added that he and Danny Lee has met with all their previous connections, sponsors, and other acquaintances to make them understand what is going to happen in Korea in the near future.

'I've met with a lot of people that were interested, and obviously the people that are interested right now were my sponsors for many, many years. I've met with them a bunch of times while I was in Korea, and just trying to give them the idea what's going on and what to expect."

Kevin Na also revealed that, back in July 2022, he contacted his sponsors to inform them about joining the LIV Golf League. The Iron Heads GC captain is truly a famous golfer in Asia, and if he successfully organizes an event in Korea or somewhere in the continent, it would definitely help the game grow there and possibly in India too.