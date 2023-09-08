“It might be time for golf to get going again” - Adam Hadwin’s wife eager for his offseason to end for a surprising reason

The PGA Tour season has come to an end. As the golfers now dwindle into their downtime, Adam Hadwin's wife is more than ready for him to get back to playing again. With golfers travelling a lot during the season, being at home is rather nice for them and their family.

For Jessica Hadwin it is especially helpful because of their young child, who Adam Hadwin loves spending time with. While spending time at home is the best thing for their family, Jessica has been facing a rather funny dilemma. Now that Hadwin is at home, his DIY projects have been getting more and more intense.

Needless to say, Adam Hadwin has stressed out his wife enough with each passing project. First, Hadwin was fixing the kitchen sink, and the next thing you know he was on a 20 foot ladder while wearing socks.

Posting about Hadwin's DIYs, Jessica said via Twitter that it might be time for the golfer to get back to what he does best.

"Can’t believe I’m saying this, but it might be time for golf to get going again before this man kills himself doing home repairs. Pulled into the garage to the door wide open and Bob the builder with a sketchy 20 ft ladder set up."

Looking back at Adam Hadwin's 2023 PGA Tour season

Adam Hadwin had quite the successful PGA Tour season this year. He started off the year with a T10 finish at the Phoenix Open and even followed it up with a T13 finish at the Players Championship.

He had a T12 finish at the Canadian Open and to highlight his 2023 season, he finished joint second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He made the top 75 in the FedEx Cup rankings, and made his way to the St. Jude FedEx Championship.

He finished 16th at St. Jude and moved on to the BMW Championship. While he did end up finishing 44th in the second leg of the playoffs, his year has been quite noteworthy. The Canadian golfer is now taking some worthy time off before the next season kicks off.