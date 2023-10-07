Public Investment Fund (PIF) Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was invited to play the $5 million Pro-am tournament at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one of the prime sponsors Johann Rupert. Although he entered with the pseudonym "Andrew Waterman", he changed back to his real name a day earlier.

Al-Rumayyan was joined by LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein, a player from the League he bankrolled. Just like his Saudi paymaster, the 34-year-old American golfer was invited by Rupert to play in the tournament in Scotland.

When asked about how it felt to play alongside PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Uihlein was quoted by Golf Week as saying,

"All the other LIV boys were on the other courses so it was nice to have a bit of comfort out there. I didn't feel like the only one."

Peter Uihlein also spoke about Johann Rupert's quote that the game was meant to bring people together and was happy that he invited Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play the pro-am tournament.

"I hope so. I think Mr. Rupert nailed it in his quotes. Golf brings people together. Time will tell. I'm not privy to what goes on behind closed doors. It's nice that Johann extended an olive branch and he (Al-Rumayyan) is here," Uihlein said.

Where is Peter Uihlein placed on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard?

After the end of the first two rounds of the DP World Tour event, LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein stands tied for 10th position on the leaderboard. He is five strokes behind the leader Matt Fitzpatrick.

Below are the top 30 players on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard:

1 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-13)

T2 - Grant Forrest (-12)

T2 - Nacho Elvira (-12)

T4 - Marcus Armitage (-10)

T4 - Matthew Southgate (-10)

T6 - Billy Horschel (-9)

T6 - Ryan Fox (-9)

T6 - Matthieu Pavon (-9)

T6 - Sami Välimäki (-9)

T10 - Matt Wallace (-8)

T10 - Alejandro Del Rey (-8)

T10 - Nicolas Colsaerts (-8)

T10 - Peter Uihlein (-8)

T10 - Daan Huizing (-8)

T10 - Nick Bachem (-8)

T16 - Laurie Canter (-7)

T16 - Jamie Donaldson (-7)

T16 - Tom McKibbin (-7)

T16 - Adri Arnaus (-7)

T16 - Calum Hill (-7)

T16 - Antoine Rozner (-7)

T16 - Hennie Du Plessis (-7)

T16 - Yannik Paul (-7)

T24 - Daniel Brown (-6)

T24 - Jeff Winther (-6)

T24 - David Micheluzzi (-6)

T24 - Marcus Helligkilde (-6)

T24 - Ross Fisher (-6)

T24 - Julien Guerrier (-6)

T30 - Scott Jamieson (-5)

T30 - Matt Kuchar (-5)

T30 - Zander Lombard (-5)

T30 - Oliver Bekker (-5)

T30 - Gavin Green (-5)

T30 - Andrew Wilson (-5)

T30 - Sebastian Soderberg (-5)

T30 - Nathan Kimsey (-5)

T30 - Callum Shinkwin (-5)

T30 - Kazuki Higa (-5)

Peter Uihlein is paired with Thorbjorn Olesen for the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The duo will tee off at hole number 10 at 9:55 am GMT.