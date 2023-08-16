Yasir Al-Rumayyan's refusal to testify in front of US Senate raises concerns over ‘confidentiality’

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is refusing to testify in front of the United States Senate. The PIF governor, referred to as His Excellency, is the leader of the group that is at the center of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. Al-Rumayyan is largely responsible for the funding for LIV and will be for the Tour next year.

He initially cited that he had scheduling conflicts that made it difficult for him to appear. Now, it seems as if he's just outright refusing with no given explanation. This has prompted confidentiality concerns on the part of the United States.

Expand Tweet

The Senate is already very concerned with the merger, which is why everyone is investigating or perusing the agreed-upon merger. It hasn't gone through yet, as many, including the Justice Department, are reviewing it.

Al-Rumayyan's refusal to testify throws a wrench in their ability to move on. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, wrote a letter to the PIF governor. It was rather scathing, via Golf Channel:

“The court based this conclusion, in part, on the fact that U.S. law exempts certain commercial activity from sovereign immunity. The court also stated that ‘typical investor activities’ could not be reasonably considered confidential information that would adversely affect Saudi Arabia, and that any sovereign considerations were diminished by ‘PIF’s intent’ to benefit from the United States market."

The letter continued:

“PIF’s counsel also contended that the subcommittee’s inquiry and document request raises ‘significant legal considerations,’ among them ‘consideration of and solicitude for the principles of sovereignty and international comity.'"

The letter finished with a firm request:

“If you continue to refuse to comply voluntarily, the subcommittee will be forced to consider other legal methods to compel PIF’s compliance."

Yasir Al-Rumayyan's PIF and the PGA Tour reached an agreement in June to create a for-profit entity that would house the Tour, LIV Golf and the European circuit (DP World Tour). It would end the ongoing antitrust litigation between the three parties and the rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV. Negotiations remain active, though.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the final piece for Senate review

The PGA Tour’s COO, Ron Price, and policy board member Jimmy Dunne, who was instrumental in the deal, have already testified on July 11. So Al-Rumayyan is the only remaining piece.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan has yet to testify

The United States is extremely concerned with the relationship between this newly formed PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, which has questionable sources of money and questionable rights that don't reflect the US' values in many instances.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan's refusal to testify does nothing to assuage these concerns. These two countries have strained relationships already, and there are legitimate security concerns about all the business dealings that PIF is doing in the United States.