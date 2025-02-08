"It was perfect": Emiliano Grillo makes his feelings clear about his slam-dunk ace on TPC Scottsdale's iconic 16th hole

A hole-in-one on the par-3 16 highlighted Emiliano Grillo's Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open and elicited a roaring response from the crowd. After a birdie on 15, he holed a 155-yard shot that swirled around a few times before entering.

It was the 12th hole-in-one on the iconic 16 at TPC Scottsdale. After the brilliant shot, Grillo told an on-course reporter:

“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge. It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from 155 yards. Just the crowd went nuts, so did I. I mean you dream with these."

"I have been playing here 10 years, and I got to see a couple. And every time you stand in there, you get a thought of like what if this one goes in. So I mean, it was just perfect," Emiliano Grillo added.

When Grillo was asked what would happen next, he said he didn't care. The Argentine celebrated his success with the fans present.

A look at Emiliano Grillo's Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open

While the highlight of Emiliano Grillo's Round 2 was the hole-in-one, a lot more happened for the golfer. He scored three birdies on Friday on the par-3 7, par-4 10, and par-5 15.

However, while the 32-year-old found success, there were also some setbacks as he scored an equal number of bogeys on the par-4 5, par-3 12, and par-4 18. Here is a look at the PGA Tour veteran's scorecard in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1 (par 4) 4

Hole 2 (par 4) 4

Hole 3 (par 5) 5

Hole 4 (par 3) 3

Hole 5 (par 4) 5

Hole 6 (par 4) 4

Hole 7 (par 3) 2

Hole 8 (par 4) 4

Hole 9 (par 4) 4

Hole 10 (par 4) 3

Hole 11 (par 4) 4

Hole 12 (par 3) 4

Hole 13 (par 5) 5

Hole 14 (par 4) 4

Hole 15 (par 5) 4

Hole 16 (par 3) 1

Hole 17 (par 4) 4

Hole 18 (par 4) 5

