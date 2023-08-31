"It's a $14 billion dollar deal" - Fans react to LIV Golf's 4Aces official apparel deal with Extracurricular

LIV Golf team 4Aces recently announced that Extracurricular will serve as its official apparel sponsor throughout the competitions. The team consisting of Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, will be moving on the golf course wearing the clothes of the company.

The Nuclr Golf shared a post on its X account expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to collaborate with 4Aces. Meanwhile, fans asserted that the deal is worth a billion dollars even though the figure has not yet been disclosed.

Speaking about the deal, NUCLR Golf wrote in its post:

"The 4Aces from LIV have an official apparel deal with Extracurricular. The company describes itself as: “A brand for the multi-hyphenate gent who prides himself with the pursuit of leisure.” Dustin Johnson first wore the brand on his chest at The Masters. First reported by @JoshACarpenter."

A golf enthusiast jumped into the comments section to talk about the money involved in the deal. One user commented:

"It's a $14 billion dollar deal. Actually trillion."

"I was told it was a massive 2 billion deal with a way bigger company. At least that’s what the LIV bots said," wrote another user.

"Another huge endorsement. Who are they again?" a fan commented.

Here are some more fans reactions:

Chris Rosaasen, CEO of Extracurricular, is thrilled to finally have an agreement with the team. Speaking candidly about the deal, he stated via the Golf Monthly:

"We are truly honored to become the official apparel sponsor of 4Aces GC. Golf is a sport that demands not only skill and precision but also a sense of elegance and style.

"We believe that our apparel aligns perfectly with 4Aces’ brand, providing them with the optimal blend of performance-enhancing technology and modern aesthetics. We are excited to see the 4Aces GC excel in our gear," he added.

"Extracurricular apparel fits perfectly with our core principles"- 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson on a deal with Extracurricular

According to Josh A Carpenter, 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson was seen at the Masters wearing Extracurricular clothing for the first time. He is eager to promote the brand at the LIV Golf.

Johnson sees it as an exciting milestone for the team. Speaking about the deal, he said that the golfers will be able to focus on their game thanks to the comfortable and practical clothing.

He said (via the Golf Monthly):

"Partnering with Extracurricular is an exciting step forward for our team. Professional golfers understand the importance of having comfortable and functional apparel that allows us to focus on our game."

Johnson continued by saying that 4 Aces is 'Obsessed with Better' and the company perfectly fits with their core principles.

"But with 4Aces, we go further. We are 'Obsessed with Better' and Extracurricular apparel fits perfectly with our core principles of embracing the grind to deliver championship performance while looking stylish as we do it," he added.

Notably, 4Aces won the LIV Golf's initial season, and as of August 2023, they continue to lead the team standings with a score of 172.