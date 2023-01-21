“It’s complete BS” - Nelly Korda dismisses brother Sebastian's claim of him being the ‘worst athlete’ in the family 

Nelly Korda recently refuted her brother Sebastian Korda's self-deprecatory claim. The Korda family is known for their athletic background. Nelly's father, Petr Korda, was a professional tennis player, while her sister, Jessica Korda, plays golf, and her brother, Sebastian, is a tennis star.

In one of his interviews with the crowd Down Under, Sebastian claimed that he's the worst athlete in his family. His sister, Nelly Korda, defended brushed it off, saying:

"It's complete BS. He's the best. Honestly, he's the best. His hand-eye coordination is unbelievable. His swing- I'm jealous of his swing actually. It's crazy. He's a lefty. He's natural rightly, but he plays golf lefty. He played hockey lefty. I mean, he grew up playing hockey. He was pretty good at it, too. Like he skates really nicely, plays golf nicely, plays tennis beautifully."

Nelly also appreciated her brother's golf swing and said:

"It's funny, he swings it lefty which is really nice. He doesn't change his hands and he swings it rightly and still pures it. Yeah, it's just, he's special. He's one of a kind."

Sebastian Korda recently defeated two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the Australian Open.

Since turning pro in 2018, the American tennis player has reached number 30 in the world rankings and won a solitary title.

Early life and professional career of Nelly Korda' brother Sebastian

Sebastian Korda was born on July 5, 2000, in Florida to tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova. Both of his parents played tennis at a professional level.

His father won the Australian Open and played in the final of the French Open in both singles and doubles, while his mother was in the top 30.

Sebastian grew up playing ice hockey until the age of 9 and then switched to tennis after seeing his father play at the 2009 US Open.

The Korda sibling had also played golf at a young age, winning a tournament in Prague when he was 11 years old. However, he eventually ended up pursuing a career in tennis like his parents, while both of his sisters went ahead with golf.

Sebastian Korda made his ATP debut in 2018 at the New York Open as a wild card entry. However, he lost to American tennis star Frances Tiafoe Jr.

In 2020, he made his Masters 1000 debut and Grand Slam debut as a wildcard at the US Open.

He reached his first ATP final in 2021 at the Delray Beach Open but lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. However, he finally got a taste of victory at the Emilia-Romagna Open in May 2021, when he won his first career ATP Tour singles tournament. Later that year, in June, Korda clinched his second top-10 win at the Halle Open after defeating 6th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Last year, he reached the top 30 and played in the semifinals of the Estoril Open. Sebastian Korda reached the second round of the US Open after defeating Argentina's Facundo Bagniss. However, Korda lost the match to Tommy Paul.

